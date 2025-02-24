"Disgusting" — Married to Medicine fans criticize Greg's argument with Sweet Tea

Married to Medicine Season 11 released Episode 12, titled Calm After the Storm, on February 23, 2025. It featured a heated argument between Sweet Tea and her husband, Greg regarding the latter's physical altercation with ex-wife Quad's partner, King. While Greg claimed it would have "been a fight to the death," Sweet Tea disagreed, convinced others would not have allowed that to happen.

Greg criticized her opinion, saying she was "so naive" underestimating King's intentions. Hearing that, Sweet Tea asked her husband to "calm down." However, the matter only escalated as Greg left the conversation mid-way, displeased with Sweet Tea's stance.

Later behind closed doors, Greg and Sweet Tea's argument reached a boiling point. He blamed Sweet Tea for making him "go off" and criticized her for not listening to him. He further asked her not to say "stupid stuff" and added:

"Stop saying stupid stuff. Then you won't get the reaction that you don't want. How about that? It's your fault."

Married to Medicine fans took to X to comment on Greg and Sweet Tea's argument. Many criticized Greg's behavior with Sweet Tea, others called him out for blaming Sweet Tea for his reaction.

"The way Greg talks to Sweet Tea is disgusting. We are watching verbal and emotional abuse play out in real time. Why would anyone want to use him as a psychiatrist when he can’t even teach himself to control his own emotions," a fan wrote.

"yikes, this greg & tea scene is very cringe. he's the worst," another fan commented.

"Sweet Tea is giving Greg the BEST years of her life, iust for his scary a** to blame her for some s**t HE CAUSED!!!!!!!" a netizen tweeted.

Many Married to Medicine fans were critical of Greg's treatment of Sweet Tea.

"Y'all need to rescue Sweet Tea because Greg is mentally abusive That scene was cringe...." a user reacted.

"Anyone STILL defending Greg after this week, speak up so I can block you now! If this conversation w Tea isn’t a red flag for y’all, I don’t know what is…" a person commented.

"Not Sweet Tea’s biggest fan but I truly sympathize with her because if Dr. Greg can say all that on camera with a mic, ain’t no telling what he says behind closed doors," another fan wrote.

"I feel so bad for Sweet Tea . Honestly wished she wasn't apart of this situation, Greg the rat needs to be dealt w/ . Squeaking a**," one user posted.

Other Married to Medicine fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Greg is so condescending and emotionally abusive, he hasn’t changed at all. If Sweet Tea has ANY sense at all, this marriage won’t last very long. Run," a person reacted.

"Gregory treats Sweet Tea terribly. Like. He’s a misogynist. Always has been," another commented.

"You can be so naive sometimes" — Married to Medicine star Greg calls out Sweet Tea for underestimating the altercation

During a private conversation with Sweet Tea, Greg confessed he let Quad's words get to him, leading to his reaction. He added that he had to get out of the "toxic environment" or else someone would have gotten hurt. When he mentioned it would have been "a fight to the death," Sweet Tea disagreed, saying she would not have allowed that to happen.

When Greg asked the Married to Medicine star what she would have done, she said she was "combat trained." He retorted, saying, "Combat, my a**. You still a woman." While speaking to the cameras, Sweet Tea revealed she was trained to fight a woman or a man while serving in the Air Force as a medic. When she claimed others would have intervened to stop the fight from escalating, Greg said:

"Tea, this is you. You can be so naive sometimes."

The comment irked Sweet Tea, who asked Greg to calm down. However, he left the conversation instead. The Married to Medicine star followed and their argument continued behind closed doors.

Greg was heard blaming Sweet Tea for making him angry. She defended herself, saying she was entitled to her opinion, but Greg opined her stance was illogical. When she said she was "looking out for the team," he urged her to listen to the "leader of the team."

While Sweet Tea asked Greg not to call her "naive," he criticized her for provoking him.

Married to Medicine releases new episodes every Sunday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.

