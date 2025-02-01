"Distasteful" — Young, Famous & African fans react to Kefilwe's entrance at Zari and Shakib's wedding reception

Young, Famous & African season 3 debuted on Netflix on January 17, 2025. The first episode of the series, titled Love's in the Air, featured Zari and Shakib's wedding. It was only attended by their close friends and family members. Swanky's plus-one, Kefilwe, not only missed the main ceremony but also arrived late to the reception. Moreover, she made a grand entrance that turned heads, irking Zari.

Kefilwe arrived wearing a dress and a white veil over her face. Kayleigh, who watched her enter from the place meant for the bride and groom, criticized her for not being aware of her surroundings and not entering more subtly.

"Did she have to walk directly in the limelight of the bride and groom? Kayleigh asked.

Luis claimed Kefilwe looked like an "angel" who suddenly arrived while Zari was giving a speech. Despite appreciating Kefilwe's appearance, Luis decided not to pursue her after discovering she was Swanky's acquaintance. Meanwhile, Zari expressed her frustration over Kefilwe's arrival in a confessional, saying Swanky should have consulted her before inviting one of his friends to a private event.

Trending

Young, Famous & African fans took to X to comment on Kefilwe's entry, criticizing her for making a grand entrance at someone else's event.

Expand Tweet

"Kefilwe entrance was distasteful who goes to someone wedding & walk in the runway like that’s her wedding while super late at that . She was supposed to call Swanky, wait or sit right at the back so that she does not disrupt but akere (right) we all know bo poneng (what you see)," a fan wrote.

"Babe you walked in at someone’s wedding, a wedding you weren’t even invited to and you don’t want the bride to question your entrance ???? Kefilwe be so for real," another fan commented.

"Had a whole veil on like it was your wedding?!?!!!!" a netizen tweeted.

Many Young, Famous & African fans disapproved of how Kefilwe came at Zari and Shakib's event.

"Kefi says Zari likes attention..while you came late to the her wedding as a +1 walked down the aisle while a speech was happening and Zari is the problem? You people are manner less and do not take any accountability for bad behaviour," a user reacted.

"Kefilwe that entrance? I did not like it at all and the timing?" a person commented.

"Kefilwe's entrance to the wedding was disrespectful honestly, cause I mean you don't even know the couple you were a guest of a guest she shouldn't have done that and she wasn't even remorseful," another fan wrote.

"Kefilwe’s dramatic entrance, as iconic as it was, was so disrespectful man. She wasn’t even invited, she was fashionably late and wasn’t even remorseful about it lol. Just strutted in in full view of everyone," one user posted.

However, one Young, Famous & African fan claimed that it was "iconic."

"Kefilwe’s walk entrance in the middle of someone's speech at her wedding was kind of iconic. The outfit and the slow motion made it dramatic. This is the kind of drama that I want to see, pls," a person reacted.

"I wasn't looking for attention" — Young, Famous & African star Kefilwe defends herself when questioned by Zari

During a confessional, Kefilwe introduced herself as a digital media content creator, entrepreneur, author, and fashion and travel enthusiast. In the meantime, Swanky revealed that he met Kefilwe at an event in South Africa where he won the GQ award for the Best Dressed Man in the continent, while Kefilwe won the same in the women's category.

Nadia, who was seated next to Swanky, confessed she was already friends with Kefilwe and added that she was a "sweet" person.

Meanwhile, Zari was displeased by the Young, Famous & African star's decision to invite a plus-one without her consultation. Since it was her "special day," she decided not to fret about it but stated she would address it later.

In episode 2 of Young, Famous & African, titled Boundaries? Boundaries!, Zari confronted Kefilwe about her entrance at the wedding reception. Kefilwe explained that she could not reach Swanky at the time of her arrival. As a result, she "got there later."

"Zari, I mean, I arrive at your wedding and I'm definitely looking for my seat. I wasn't looking for attention," Kefilwe said in a confessional.

The tension between them soon fizzled out but the two cast members maintained an unsettling relationship throughout the season.

Young, Famous & African season 3 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback