“Disturbingly weird”—Love is Blind fans react to Dave’s sister refusing to meet Lauren

Love is Blind season 8 premiered on February 14, 2025, with its first six episodes, followed by episodes 7-9 on February 21. In the latest batch of episodes 10-13 that were released on February 28, the couples met each others' families and friends.

Episode 10 of Love is Blind was titled Oh Spare Me, and it documented some participants getting to know their partner's family before making the big decision. Dave met Lauren's mom and even got her blessings for the wedding, but he had was still trying to wrap his head around the experiment, so he wasn't okay with it right away.

The same was true for Dave's sister. She refused to meet Lauren because she didn't trust the latter to be at the show for genuine reasons. When Lauren asked Dave why she wasn't meeting her, Dave responded that it was because his family wouldn't meet "just anyone" and that he wouldn't want them to waste their time either. His statements eventually led to the couples' break up as his sister didn't want Dave to get engaged in the pods.

Fans of Love is Blind took to X to react to Dave's sister refusing to meet Lauren.

"I know this has been said a million times at this point, but this situation with Dave and his sister is just so weird. Almost disturbingly weird," a fan said.

"Dave telling Lauren that his sister and his family don’t meet “just anyone” should’ve been yet another sign for her to get the hell up and leave. Calling your FIANCÉ just anyone is insane!" said another.

"Did Dave just say “I don’t wanna waste my sister's time” in regards to making his sister meet his f**king fiancé?" added a third.

"Take a shot every time Dave brings up his sister … just say you don’t like Lauren and stop wasting her time," commented another.

Some fans of Love is Blind believed Dave hadn't told his family about Lauren and was using them as an excuse because he didn't like her.

"Dave is such a freaking loser. The audacity of saying he doesn’t want to waste his sister’s time BUT LIKE WHAT ABOUT LAUREN’S TIME HOMEY?!?" an X user commented.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Dave never told his sister and family about Lauren at all. I wouldn't be surprised if he was lying about having a family altogether," another user wrote.

"Dave just wanted to be on TV. Highly doubt his sister said any of those things. I don’t even think his family knew about this whole thing," commented one.

"Is Dave's sister really like that or is he shifting the blame to her so that he doesn't look a certain way and not take accountability for his actions," wrote one.

Love is Blind season 8 episode 10: The conversation leading upto Dave saying he wouldn't want his family to waste their time

At their bowling alley date on Love is Blind, Lauren told Dave that she was excited about her friends meeting Dave, but she didn't want more opinions and doubts from other people. Dave told her that it was the reality of things; they couldn't control much, and it was tough.

Lauren reminded him what he told her earlier in the season:

"Remember when you were like, "It'll be really easy for me to fall back on people's opinions about this.""

Dave agreed but said he didn't expect what he got. He then revealed that his sister didn't expect him to reach this far in the experiment, and Dave kept leading her on. Dave's sister also told him that he didn't talk much about his dating life with her, and if he was looking for a girl, she could've looked her up for him in her friend circle.

The finale episode of Love is Blind season 8 will come out on March 7, 2025, on Netflix.

