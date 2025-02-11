"Dropping bombs!" — Shark Tank fans react to Kevin O'Leary talking about the importance of business partners

On February 10, 2025, Shark Tank investor and business mogul, Kevin O'Leary posted a video on his official X account, discussing the importance of having business partners. He was shown conversing with former baseball shortstop, Alex Rodriguez, reflecting on how his business boomed after he partnered with someone who oversaw departments he did not specialize in.

"I gave up half of my equity to a guy that could do that and we exploded on the upside," Kevin said.

Kevin added that he realized the trick during the early stages of being in business. While explaining his stance, he stated that no entrepreneur could oversee or have complete knowledge of managing all the different departments of a company. As a result, he stressed the importance of having business partners, claiming they played a key role in making a venture successful.

Kevin confessed he was not "good at logistics," which was why he partnered with someone familiar with that space even if it cost him half of his equity. The Shark Tank investor explained that partners could be utilized to "offset the weakness" and compensate for the skills business owners lacked.

Shark Tank fans took to X to comment on Kevin's advice. While many agreed with his suggestion, some thanked him for sharing the knowledge.

"Dropping bombs! Study all the greats and you will see they had a great team. Growing a business starts with taking the things you do great, and teaching it to others to free up your time to focus on other parts of the business - and hire people to do the things you suck at," a fan wrote.

"Couldn't agree more—strong partnerships drive success," another fan commented.

"Mr. Wonderful's wisdom strikes again! Partner wisely, prosper wildly," a netizen tweeted.

Shark Tank fans agreed with Kevin's advice and also shared their understanding of having business partners.

"Inside information is the key to making money !!" a user reacted.

"A successful government company picks their employees wisely and know they have to partner wisely or go under," a person commented.

"very true. and with a good idea, or strategy, there are many (already successful) partners to attract. even if it just starts as a 'board-member' for free founders-equity," another fan wrote.

"Simple but true. The clincher is finding someone who is willing and capable to not only partner but who is committed and acts in good faith for the betterment of the partnership. Not an easy find," one user posted.

Other Shark Tank fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"That's great man. Thanks for sharing!" a person reacted.

"Partners are only good for dancing - my motto - the better people you have around you, the more you are inspired to make more money," another netizen commented.

"No dude's got everything" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary on the limits of an entrepreneur's capabilities

In the video posted on X, Kevin confessed that he realized his company would not survive the competitive market space if he attempted to manage all of its functioning. He admitted he was "not good at logistics" and needed support and backing from someone who would "build, manufacture, and distribute stuff."

Addressing himself as the "sales dude," the Shark Tank investor said he could "market like a banshee." However, he knew that that alone would not keep his business afloat. He needed a partner who would help him in making, distributing, warehousing, and selling his products. He revealed his business grew only after he welcomed partners into his circle.

Kevin stated that he believed in "marriages in business," having partners who would compensate for the skills another person lacked.

"No dude's got everything. Like, you just don't," he added.

The Shark Tank cast member confessed that although it was painful to give up half of his equity to solve his own "weakness," it ended up becoming his "greatest strength." Kevin believed businesses and marriages survived only when one paid attention to the "love, hate, interaction, crazy stuff" that existed between partners. He claimed businesses thrived in the exchange of ideas and opinions.

Watch Kevin O'Leary on Shark Tank season 16, airing new episodes every Friday at 8 pm ET, exclusively on ABC.

