"Fantastic audition"— Ashes & Arrows rendition of Born to Love impresses America's Got Talent fans

America's Got Talent aired a new episode this week on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. During the segment, several talented acts took to the stage and showcased why they should make it to the next round. One such group was Ashes & Arrows, a band of three consisting of singers, guitarists, and a pianist.

The band sang an original song titled Born to Love during their audition, and won hearts. The audience started applauding the performance as soon as they started singing, while host Terry Crews appreciated how good they were backstage.

They received a standing ovation from the studio audience, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara. Ultimately, they received yeses from Sofia, Heidi, and Simon, which got them through to the next round.

America's Got Talent fans took to social media to express how they felt about the group and praised Ashes & Arrows for their song. User @sassysdreams complimented the performance on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, "Fantastic audition":

"The song was beautifully performed. Your harmonies were on point. I would want to hear it in a bar or anywhere," a fan wrote under AGT's post of the performance.

"Feeling inspired by your song's heartfelt message! Born to love, not born to struggle, a beautiful sentiment indeed #AGT," another fan wrote.

America's Got Talent fans disagreed with Howie Mandel's critique of the band:

"Please get Howie off this show. He says no to every good audition, but loves the worst ones. One of the weirdest judges I’ve ever seen on one of these shows," a fan wrote.

"Ashes & Arrows is good enough to be on the radio and Howie can go s*ck lemons! #AGT," another person wrote.

"They were great, but Howie should not be back next year," an X user wrote.

America's Got Talent season 19 fans further praised the contestants:

"First his voice was soft, could not hear him all the way. But nice voices. Half of me agree with Howie not a wow moment for me but I think they did great beautiful voice," a fan wrote.

"I agree with Heidi. This was a great song and the group performed it well. Howie has been the worst judge of talent," another fan wrote.

"Gave me Mumford and Son's vibe. So cool," a person wrote.

Ashes & Arrows' America's Got Talent audition earns them a standing ovation

In the latest episode of America's Got Talent season 19, Ashes & Arrows was one of the musical acts to take center stage. As part of their audition to be on the televised talent hunt, they sang an original song, Born to Love.

Their performance was met with cheers and applause from the studio audience who kept the energy up throughout the performance. After the performance, the studio audience was on its feet, clapping for the trio, however, Howie Mandal didn't completely agree. As part of his critique, the AGT judge said:

"So listen, the audience loves you, you have great voices, great harmony, but personally, um, this was a great song in a pub. If I was in a bar and you guys were playing, I would have the best night ever."

America's Got Talent studio audience and Sofia Vergara booed Howie, after which Heidi Klum gave her feedback. She said she liked the song and the "harmonizing" sounded good. Howie questioned her, asking her if they were not looking for "great." Sofia Vergara said she thought Ashes & Arrows were great.

"I love you and I think people love you," she added.

Simon Cowell also praised the musicians and they got three yeses for their performance, which ensured they moved to the next round of the show.

America's Got Talent season 19 will return next week with a brand new episode on Tuesday at 8 pm ET on NBC.