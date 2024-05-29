America's Got Talent season 19 premiere: Top 3 shocking moments

With America's Got Talent season 19 premiering on Tuesday, May 28, the first part of its auditions saw some of the most stunning acts akin to the show's history. It also saw some moments that shocked the audience, including two Golden Buzzer moments.

This season of AGT will see the judges get two Golden Buzzer votes each, contrary to the one vote in the previous seasons. Terry Crews, the host, also has the power to press the coveted buzzer for one contestant, bringing the total number of Golden Buzzer entries in the Live Show round to nine.

The first audition episode of season 19 of America's Got Talent saw two contestants—Richard Goodall, a singer, and Learnmore Jonasi, a comedian—bag the buzzer, which shocked the audience.

Another shocking moment was that of the youngest contestant in the show's history, Baby Dev, who stole the show with his mathematics skills amidst talented dancers, magicians, singers, and acrobats.

Three shocking moments from the premiere episode of America's Got Talent

1) Baby Dev

The youngest contestant in the history of America's Got Talent was season 13's Sophie Fatu, who at 5 years of age, stole everyone's hearts with her singing skills. Season 19 saw Baby Devan, who, at only 2 years of age, became the youngest contestant in the show's history.

Baby Dev, joined by his dad Dwayne, solved three math equations with the numbers given to him by the judges. At only two years of age, Dev solved a simple multiplication problem, a double-digit addition problem, and then another more complex multiplication problem.

This shocking act was instantly loved by all. Heidi called it "amazing," while Sofia rightly said that it was one of the most fascinating acts on the show. Simon praised him, too, then remarked that he was the youngest act in the show's history. Deciding for Baby Dev wasn't too hard. All the judges gave an instant yes to him, taking him straight to the next round.

2) Learnmore Jonasi

Learnmore Jonasi is a comedian who originally hails from Zimbabwe. In his standup comedy set, he told stories about traffic lights, cell phone services, and social media in his village and compared them to what they're like in America.

His set had the audience and the judges laughing, and when he finished it, he was met with a standing ovation. Before proceeding with the judgments, Howie thanked Learnmore for coming to the show. He also commended him on overcoming his cultural differences to communicate his story better, giving his talent a better shot.

Sofia said that she thought Learnmore was good from top to bottom, whereas Simon thought he was one of the funniest people they have had on America's Got Talent.

As Howie began the chain of "yes"es, host Terry Crews came on the stage and yelled, "Hold up, hold up!" engaging the audience further. He said Learnmore's story and performance touched him, and he gave him the Golden Buzzer.

3) Richard Goodall

Next up in the list of shocking moments on America's Got Talent premiere was Richard Goodall, a school janitor from Indiana, who had worked for 23 years before finally going for his singing dream.

After a heart-touching introduction, Richard performed his rendition of Don’t Stop Believin' by Journey. His performance was shockingly good, to say the least, and ended with all four judges giving him a standing ovation.

Simon called him his hero because he thought his performance was "genuinely special." Sofia echoed the audience's feelings and called his performance an amazing surprise. Howie said he "cleaned up," while Heidi said she was "knocked off her feet." She also added that she felt something when he sang, making her press one of the Golden Buzzers for him.

New episodes of America's Got Talent season 19 air every Tuesday on NBC at 8 pm ET.

