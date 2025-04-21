Tournament of Champions season 6 arrived at its awaited finale on April 20. Four coveted chefs— Antonia Lofaso, Britt Rescigno, Lee Ann Wong, and Sara Bradley— first competed against each other in a semi-final, which led to Sara and Antonia going head-to-head in the final battle.

The chefs who came to judge them included former winners Maneet Chauhan, Brooke Williamson, and Mei Lin. Martha Stewart was revealed as the new judge for the final battle between Sara and Antonia.

In the final battle between Sara and Antonia, the randomizer gave them wagyu beef for the protein, huitlachoche— a fungus that grows inside the ear of corn, for produce, a sausage stuffer for equipment, and hot and cold for style. Each of them was also given one envelope as a wildcard. Sara got the word "sticky," while Antonia got the word "spicy".

A random draw decided that the hot part of the dish would be spicy, while the cold part would be sticky. After each of the two finalists gave it their all to their dishes, Antonia took home the win. Fans of Tournament of Champions reacted to this finale battle on X.

"Antonia Vs Sara is going to be a fantastic finale!!" a fan said.

"I kinda feel like Antonia just dissed Sara a bit by saying she wasn't going to let her win because she was new to #TournamentOfChampions. Sara deserves to be there," said another.

"Chef Sara pretty much beat herself. Maybe the judging comes out differently but doubt it," added a third.

"Sara should lose because she failed a requirement. Antonia did," another wrote.

Some fans of Tournament of Champions rooted for Sara, while others sided with Antonia.

"So over Antonia. Can she not win! She whined all tournament about needing to win and feel bad for me cause I haven't. Go Sara!!" an X user wrote.

"Love seeing legends of taking over #TournamentOfChampions Good luck Antonia and Sara!!!" another user wrote.

"I like Sara and that’s pretty great that she made the finals her first year but I really want Antonia," commented one.

"If @jettila can’t be the winner, I’m happy to see @chefantonia win this year. I also really liked getting to know Chef Sara," wrote one.

Antonia and Sara's win in the semi-finals of Tournament of Champions season 6 finale

In the semi-final battle between Antonia and Britt, the randomizer pulled a whole pompano fish in the protein section, figs as produce, lava rocks as equipment, and escabeche as the style. Their wild card pulled the color purple.

Antonia and Britt tied at 82 points each, which was where Guy Fieri reminded them that Tournament of Champions was all about taste, so the contestant to score higher on the taste would be the winner of the round. While Britt scored higher on the presentation side, it was Antonia who scored higher on the taste, so she was advanced to the finals.

In the semi-final battle between Sara and Lee Ann, the randomizer pulled a blue silkie chicken for protein, sorrel for produce, turmeric leaves for equipment, and hot and cold as the style. Their wild card had the colour black. Sara and Lee Ann were also close when it came to the scores. While Sara scored an 85 and went to the finals, Lee Ann came close with an 83.

For more updates on Tournament of Champions season 6 finalists Antonia and Sara, fans can follow them on their official Instagram accounts, @chefantonia and @chefsarabradley.

