"Gordon won"— The Real Housewives of Potomac fans react to cast member's argument with Mia and Inc 

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 aired episode 7, titled, Hard Launch, Soft Landing, on Sunday, November 17, 2024. The segment saw Mia and Inc try to talk to her ex-husband Gordon about boundaries while they co-parented their kids. However, Gordon said he didn't want to film with Ink and wanted only contact regarding their children.

Mia said they had to work something out for the kids while Gordon stated he didn't want to give Mia and Inc's relationship any publicity because he wasn't "okay with it." Mia argued that Inc was a part of the kids' lives but Gordon said he didn't care. He added that when he looked at Inc, he saw someone who got involved with his life and broke up their marriage.

Fans of the Bravo show commented on the argument online and supported Gordon. One person wrote on X:

"Trust me when I say Gordon won in all this. Mia is so immature and stINK is just as immature. Gordon not trying to have a conversation with a boy talking about "No Cap". I can't with Mia's Mess!!!... Wait, did I just give Mia the title to a spin off... "Mia's Mess!"

"Did this Mf say gordon needs to be mindful of the children ??? After he’s been actively with their mama in their damn faces ??? get them off my screen immediately," a fan commented.

"I’m sorry inc look old as h*ll.. not only that filming all the drama, Mia you can not blame Gordon he literally is protecting yall kid! And to question weather or not that his son is so wrong," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 criticized Mia:

"Why would Mia have Ink in the room to talk about this divorce with Gordon?" a person wrote.

"Mia is sick! Gordon is saying he doesn’t want to film with yall but you force him then don’t want to answer any questions about your cheating. You are trying to paint him as a lunatic to make your cheating looking okay," a fan commented.

"Ink and Mia talking about protecting the kids from hearing Gordon. Hello, y’all are actively airing out all your business on a TV show. Them kids are going to see this at some point," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 further said:

"Gordon knows how to shut a scene DOWN, and rightfully so. Yes, we don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, but repeatedly bringing up his mental health feels a bit one sided. That man said I am not here for promotion of y’all’s relationship," a person wrote.

"“I wanted to leave the marriage, but I stayed to help with the illness.” GIRL BYE!!!! You stayed because Gordon had money. And as soon as that money was gone, so were you," a fan commented.

"She got pregnant and had an abortion because of you"— Gordon calls Inc out in The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 7

Expand Tweet

In The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 7, Mia and Inc clashed with Gordon about the latter's refusal to film with her ex-wife's current boyfriend. Mia argued that Gordon should want to know Inc since he was around the kids, however, the ex-husband disagreed.

Gordon argued that he saw someone who slept with his wife soon after they got married and someone who tried to separate his family when he saw Inc. Mia disagreed with Gordon and Inc said he and Mia were in a bad place when he got together with her.

"How about when you had an affair with my wife shortly after we got married? She got pregnant and had an abortion because of you," Gordon said.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 star Mia asked Gordon to stop while Inc claimed it was the first time he was hearing about it. Gordon called it "bullsh*t" and asked Inc whether he had two separate affairs with his wife.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia asked her ex-husband to "understand the circumstances" and said he was going to something she didn't understand. She added she was "willing" to stand by his side and said it was unfair.

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member said he knew what he put her through and said it was not "normal."

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 fans commented on the argument online and praised Gordon for calling Inc and Mia out.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac are available to stream on Bravo.

