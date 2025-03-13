While season 16 of Shark Tank is ongoing, fans of the show are curious about updates on its coveted Sharks, one of whom is Barbara Corcoran. She is one of the biggest names in the real estate business and is an inspiration to many.

On a recent podcast, she opened up about her learnings from a past boyfriend, saying:

"He became my business partner, and then he married my secretary seven years later."

This clip belonged to the Sprouht podcast, and was posted to Barbara's official Instagram account on March 12. In it, she shared how gravely she felt about the heartbreak and how it became a catalyst to the reach she currently has.

Shark Tank panelist Barbara Corcoran shares her relationship story

When the podcast interviewer, William Rossy, asked Corcoran what was a failure that defined her life, she said that she couldn't pick one because there was a series of failures that brought her to where she was.

She then revealed that she met her boyfriend at a diner, and he became the one to loan her the $1000, with which she started her business. He also became her business partner. Seven years later, he married her secretary and broke up with Barbara. She stated:

"She was younger and prettier than me and it was a really hard hit."

The Shark Tank panelist shared that she did recover from it, but it wasn't as easy. The host then asked her what learning did she take from that life incident and Barbara said that she learnt that when one looked back at difficult times, they would always see the upside of it, which they couldn't see when they're going through it.

She added that if he hadn't met her, she wouldn't have started the Corcoran group, nor would she have found the success she did. She further stated:

"I learned that bad stuff happens that breaks your heart but you can get up and get going again. And that's exactly what I did."

She added that there was always a plus to any bad side of the coin, if one flips it over they would see the brighter side. She shared that everything that happened to her in her business was a chain of belly flops that she turned over to reveal the brighter side.

