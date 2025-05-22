“I HATE IT HERE”- Survivor fans react to the jury saying Kamilla would have won if she was in the final three 

The finale of Survivor season 48, episode 13, aired on May 21. Titled Only One of Yous Can Win, it featured the last challenges and Tribal Council.

Kyle won the final immunity challenge and secured his spot in the final three. He chose to take Joe with him, leaving Kamilla and Eva to face off in a fire-making challenge for the last spot in the finals.

Kamilla couldn't start the fire, so she was eliminated, while Eva's flames burned bright and took her to the final tribal voting. In the Aftershow segment of the show, it was revealed that had Kamilla been in the final 3, she would have won the show because the jury was on her side. Fans of Survivor came to X to react to this information.

"The jury saying Kamilla would’ve won unanimously…. I HATE IT HERE," a fan said.

"The jury saying Kamilla would have unanimously won is just another confirmation as to why Kyle did exactly what he needed to when he didn’t choose to bringing her to FTC," said another fan.

"KAMILLA WOULD’VE WON IF SHE WAS SITTING F3??? GAGG ITTTT," added a third.

"Hearing Kamilla basically would’ve won unanimously and she would definitely delivered a way better pitch than Kyle… anyways, congrats Kyle and thank God this season is over," wrote another.

Some fans of Survivor were saddened to find out that she would have won by a landslide vote, while others thought Kyle also deserved the win.

"The fact the whole Jury said they would’ve voted for Kamilla, has me more pissed at Kamilla losing the fire making challenge," an X user wrote.

"I wish Kamilla made it to the end, she would've won and the edit would show a lot more of the bottom perpesctive, since she was working closer to them meanwhile Kyle was with the majority, plus, she wouldnt have a support edit... the edit would be so better," another user wrote.

"She was literally one fire away from winning the whole thing with a likely unanimous vote…… KAMILLA FOR 50!!!" commented one.

"Damn we could've had our first female unanimous winner had Kamilla made FTC," wrote another.

What happened at the fire-making challenge on Survivor season 48 finale?

After Kyle announced that he was taking Joe to the Survivor finale, Eva began practising her fire-making skills. But it got increasingly frustrating for her because she experienced difficulty in building one. Kyle and Joe comforted her, and Joe even offered to take her spot in the fire-making challenge against Kamilla. Eva didn't let him do it because she wanted to prove this to herself.

"This has to be me. I have to learn to do it myself. I have to do this," she said.

Kyle also started practising to make the fire and thought of taking Eva's place against Kamilla himself. But Eva stopped him, too. Then, when they arrived at the fire-making challenge, Eva got nervous seeing that the materials were different. But it was Kamilla who struggled to build the fire.

Eva built a huge fire, which was all over the rope. But just when everyone thought she was the clear winner, her fire began to wilt. It became smaller and smaller and was on the brink of extinction. Joe calmed her down and encouraged her, which helped her start the fire again. She won and advanced to the final three, while Kamilla was sent home.

For more updates on Survivor, fans of the show could follow its official Instagram account, @survivorcbs.

