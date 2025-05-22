⁠"His game was flawless"— Survivor fans react to Kyle defeating Eva and Joe in the finale

Survivor season 48 aired its season finale this week on May 21, 2025, and saw Kyle Fraser emerge victorious. As the final three, Joe, Eva, and Kyle appeared in front of the jury made up of the eliminated season 48 players, as they asked the finalists questions about why they should pick them.

Ad

After the jury asked all their questions, they cast their votes and with a majority of votes, Kyle Fraser became the winner of Survivor season 48. Fans online reacted to the final jury votes and celebrated Kyle's victory. One person wrote on X:

"Kyle winning might honestly change the way people remember this season in a few years. His game was flawless."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Another great season of Survivor complete. Congratulations to Kyle on playing a great and complete game. Been watching for 48 seasons and will be watching for another 48," a fan commented.

"I thought Joe had the win but I was wrong. Congratulations to Kyle. I read the jury wrong. Joe lost the jury because he was TOO close to Eva and vice versa," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Survivor season 48 felt that Kyle dominated the season with kindness:

"Kyle wins #Survivor48 in a season dominated by more kindness than treachery and more loyalty than scheming. Three amazing finalists all were incredibly nice people. What a season!" a person wrote.

"Weeks ago I said I was watching #Survivor to see how Kyle pulls off a win and I am SO satisfied. Everyone all mad every week at Eva and Joe. You just were watching to hate, not to love. Good season," a fan commented.

Ad

"Congrats Kyle! It was deserved with that final 3 but 90% of his actions still pissed me off. Anyways Sai, Chrissy, Cedrek and THEE motherf**king Star Toomey i will be getting you those calls we WILL be seeing you again," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 further said:

"Wow. I'm surprised. Glad it was Kyle. That reveal of he and Kamilla's partnership was a game changer for the jury IMO," a person wrote.

Ad

"Wild final vote count out here for the FTC. Eva did not get a good enough edit for the vote total she got. Joe got less than I expected. Kyle is the right winner, but it shouldn’t have been this close - especially not against Eva," a fan commented.

"I loved this season"— Jeff Probst announces the winner of Survivor season 48

Ad

In Survivor season 48 finale, the jury asked the final three questions about their time on the show. Cedrek asked the finalists how they overcame their weaknesses and Eva opened up about her autism and how she picked an ally who was always honest with her.

Joe revealed that his weakness was that he wore his heart on his sleeve and said that he used that to build strong alliances while Kyle said he used his overconfidence to further his game.

Ad

Mitch asked how the finalists used their personal relationships to take their games forward. Joe and Eva spoke about their alliance and how they were one of the strongest pairs on the show, while Chrissy pointed out that only one of them could win.

Star asked about the finalists' secret moves and Eva revealed her Satefy Without Power advantage. Kyle revealed that he had previously incarcerated and got a law degree. Mary asked Joe, Eva, and Kyle what they thought the Jury thought of them and Eva admitted she believed that everyone saw her as Joe's "plus one."

Ad

As Kamilla prompted Kyle to reveal what happened when Shauhin was voted out, he revealed that he and Kamilla were in a secret alliance and planted seeds of doubt in Joe and Eva's heads.

After the questions were wrapped up, the jury voted for who they thought deserved to win Survivor season 48. As the host, Jeff Probst read out the votes, he announced Kyle Fraser as the winner.

"I loved this season. I hope you did, too. Great players, great gameplay, lots of compelling stories," he added.

Ad

Fans online reacted to Kyle defeating Joe and Eva and winning a million dollars and celebrated his victory.

All episodes of Survivor season 48 are available to stream on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More