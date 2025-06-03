"I'm losing my memory. That's great"—Katie Thurston shares health update amid stage 4 cancer battle after second month of treatment

Reality TV star Katie Thurston shared an health update on June 1, 2025, which is also the National Cancer Survivor day. Thurson stated that she's in the second moth of cancer treatment and is going through memory loss.

The Bachelorette alum announced on her Instagram in February 2025, that she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. A month later, she mentioned that cancer spread to her liver, and turned into stage four. She shared an incident when she was asked at the airport, where she was coming from, and she couldn't answer.

Thurston added that she and her husband, comedian Jeff Arcuri now joke about her memory loss.

"I am optimistic about medical advancements in the future, fingers crossed as a stage 4 girly. But right now, after finishing two months of my medication, my hair is coming out in an unnatural amount of clumps. I'm losing my memory. That's great. Going through customs and them being like, 'Where are you coming from?' And I looked at him and I was like, 'I don't remember,'" she said.

What did Katie Thurston say about her cancer diagnosis and her future plans?

On March 19, 2025, Katie Thurston appeared on Good Morning America with her husband, Jeff Arcuri, to discuss her breast cancer diagnosis. She told the interview host, Eva Pilgrim, that she was "devastated" when she got diagnosed with cancer. Thurston also recalled that she neglected the bump on her breast for some time, since women's health concerns are often dismissed.

"You're so devastated. It's so shocking. As a 34-year-old woman, it's just, you're not prepared... When I felt my lump, it was sore, and as women were used to being told like, 'Oh, it's it's probably their time of the month,' or 'Oh, it's from working out,' so I brushed it off for a while, and then finally I decided to go to the doctor," Thurston added.

Katie Thurston continued, stating that the cancer treatment is like living on "survivor mode," as she has to show up at the hospital daily.

"You're on, like, survival mode. Like, you don't have a choice, you show up, or you die, and I hate to say it that way, but, like every day you have an appointment, every day you have to show up. You don't have a choice," the television star said.

When asked about their future plans, Katie Thurston said that they wants to have children. However, if she can't get pregnant, she and Jeff have considered going childfree.

"We've done everything we can to be, you know, proactive for our future and our family plans. But in the event that IVF didn't work out, in the event that chemo did impact me in a negative way when it comes to my reproductive health, we're also OK being a childless couple," she said.

For the unversed, Thurston appeared in the season 25 of The Bachelor in 2021. After getting eliminated, she became the leading star of The Bachelorette the same year and accepted Blake Moynes' proposal at the end of the show.

However, after a few months the two broke up. Thurston then started dating comedian Jeff Arcuri. The couple got married on March 22, 2025.

