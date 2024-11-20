"In her idgaf era"— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Dorit's demeanor over her and PK's separation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 premiered this week on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The segment saw the cast return to cameras as they provided fans with insights about what had been happening since the cameras stopped rolling.

Dorit Kemsley spoke to Erika Jayne about her and PK's agreement to separate. The latter was upset to hear about it but didn't let the others know. Later in the episode, Dorit and PK's Instagram posts announcing their separation were shown as the female cast member cruised in her car while smoking a cigarette.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reacted to the season premiere online and commented on Dorit's demeanor in light of her and PK's separation. One person wrote on X:

Trending

"Dorit is in her idgaf era - outing PK as an alcoholic, shutting Kyle down & smoking while driving down Beverly Hills as they gossip about her. This is what I want from this show!!"

Expand Tweet

"“I chose to stick by PK. Bankruptcies. Gambling debts. Suspected DUI. But for PK it’s Poof. Let’s get a separation” Dorit is giving us everything. This is what I want from a HW" a fan commented.

"Dorit lighting a Virginia Slim after airing out PK and securing another season is SENDING MEEEE!" a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills commented on Dorit talking about PK being an "alcoholic":

"Dorit got separated a week ago according to her and she had wasted ZERO time running around the entire 90210 telling anyone that would listen that PK is a raging alcoholic lmaoooo like she’s on autopilot atp," a person wrote.

"Not Dorit telling Bozoma that her husband is an alcoholic within the first few minutes of meeting her…She ready to tell ANYONE who will listen to her that PK is an alcoholic!" a fan commented.

"This is why we see this show. Realness. Redemption. Real life. Not suffering, but real life. Not smoke and mirrors. We need more of this from Garcelle, from Rinna when she was on, from Teddi when she was on, from Annemarie, etc. Dorit is going to be center diamond," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 further said:

"I feel like Dorit is on a smear campaign for PK. why is she all of a sudden telling everyone he’s an alcoholic??? not cool at all, even if he is one," a person wrote.

"Bozoma’s effortless, flawless, level of calm confidence that is perfection. I completely understood Dorit immediately being captivated AND her leading with “my husband is an alcoholic” lol I’m with Dorit! You’re my new best friend and I’m telling you everything," a fan commented.

"For PK it's poof!"— Dorit talks about her and PK's separation in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 premiere

Expand Tweet

In The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 1, titled, Grace Time is Over, Dorit and Kathy spoke about her and PK's separation. Kathy chimed in saying she believed they still loved each other and Dorit agreed.

The RHOBH cast member revealed she wouldn't have chosen "this route." She added there was something between "having an argument and separating." She said they could have worked on it but for whatever reason, a separation was "necessary" for her and PK.

The reality star told the cameras she "chose to stick" by PK's side through public scrutiny such as a "bankruptcy," debts due to gambling, and a "suspected DUI.

"But for PK it's poof! Let's just get a separation," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said in a confessional.

The cast member wondered why they wouldn't "meet in the middle" and explained that for PK things were black or white.

She further told Kathy that the worst-case scenario was that she and PK would be "best friends forever" and co-parent their children.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reacted to Dorit's behavior in episode 1 and praised her online.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 will air episodes weekly on Tuesdays on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback