“Insane!”— Tournament of Champions fans react to the battle between Britt and Antonia

The season 6 finale of Tournament of Champions came out on April 20. The coveted episode saw the four finalists— Antonia Lofaso, Sara Bradley, Britt Rescigno, and Lee Ann Wong— first battling it out in the semi-finals in pairs of twos. Among these, Antonia was paired with Britt, while Sara went to battle with Lee Ann.

To judge their semi-final dishes, the winners of the previous seasons of the show— Maneet Chauhan, Brooke Williamson, and Mei Lin— were present. Martha Stewart was revealed as the guest judge for the final battle, which took place between Sara and Antonia, after Britt and Lee Ann did not qualify.

In the semi-final battle between Britt and Antonia, their randomizer pulled pompano fish as the protein, fig as the produce, lava rocks for the equipment, escabeche as the style, and the color purple in their wild card. This battle was especially remarkable because the contestants tied at exactly 82 points. However, Antonia was declared the winner because she scored higher on the taste test.

Fans of Tournament of Champions reacted to Britt and Antonia's battle on X.

"I need chef Antonia to win it all but I’ll be damned if Chef Britt Rescigno isn’t my next favorite. Omg. What a BATTLE! Insane!" a fan said.

"Ugh I wish Antonia and Britt would have been the final matchup!! I love them both," said another.

"Britt’s fish was undercooked and she didn’t use the whole thing, just a small piece. Antonia knew how to play to the randomizer better. It was a tough loss, but there was nothing shady," added a third.

"#TournamentOfChampions making me tear up over here - ugh! In a perfect world and would’ve been top 2! My heart broke for Brit while simultaneously being happy for Antonia - @FoodNetwork you’re killing me!" wrote one.

Some fans of the Tournament of Champions felt bad for Britt's loss but were happy about Antonia's victory.

"Rooting for Antonia so hard! I do think Britt will win it all next year though," an X user wrote.

"Was pulling for Chef Britt. Hope to see her back next year!" another user wrote.

"@Chef_Rescigno sorry to see you lose, really wonder if it was rigged I think you should have won," commented one.

"Exactly! Britt is next, this is Antonia’s year," wrote another.

What else went down in the Tournament of Champions season 6 finale?

The other Tournament of Champions semi-final battle went down between Sara and Lee Ann. Their randomizer pulled blue silkie chicken as the protein, and sorrel as the produce. They got turmeric leaves for the equipment and en papillote as the style they needed to cook in. Their wild card colour was black. This battle was also neck-and-neck as Sara, the winner, scored an 85, while Lee Ann stayed back with an 83.

In the finale between the semi-final winners, Sara and Antonia, the randomizer pulled wagyu beef as the protein, a delicacy which is among the most expensive meats in the world. Next, they got huitlachoche as the produce. This is a fungus that grows inside the ear of corn. Their equipment was a sausage stuffer, while their style was that of hot and cold.

They both got one wild card each, with Antonia's wild card reading "spicy" and Sara's reading "sticky." After another grueling battle, Antonia emerged victorious, while Sara became the runner-up.

For more updates on the lives of Tournament of Champions season 6 finalists, Antonia Lofaso and Britt Rescigno, fans can follow their official Instagram accounts, @chefantonia and @chef_rescigno.

