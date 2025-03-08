Is Dylan Efron dating? The Traitors star opens up about his love life

Dylan Efron, known for his appearance on The Traitors and as the younger brother of actor Zac Efron, has confirmed that he is in a committed relationship since high school. The 33-year-old reality TV star revealed his relationship status during the March 7, 2025, episode of The Viall Files podcast, stating,

"I'm in a relationship. It's cool because she’s actually not on social media and she works a 40-hour week job."

Dylan Efron has been dating his longtime girlfriend, Courtney, whom he met in high school in San Luis Obispo, California.

"It works out really well. It's not like I'm hiding her from the world or anything. She understands the job, all the stuff. She doesn't really like being on camera," he said.

Dylan Efron and Courtney’s relationship dynamic

While Courtney prefers privacy, she actively supports Dylan Efron's adventurous lifestyle. The couple recently went rock climbing together at Joshua Tree National Park. "She's a trooper. She can keep up!" Dylan said, praising her adventurous spirit, as reported by In Touch Weekly on March 7, 2025.

They also share a love for reality TV. Dylan admitted he first got into Survivor, and Courtney has since introduced him to other shows. He also credited Courtney for introducing him to The Viall Files podcast, which she enjoys.

The couple recently moved in together, and Dylan Efron opened up about their household habits. He revealed that Courtney does most of the cooking, while he picks up the slack in cleaning.

"We both like to listen to audiobooks when we fall asleep, and we fight over whose audio we're gonna listen to," he joked. "We both agree that we can listen to Viall Files, but, otherwise, I have things I want to listen to that she doesn't want to, so we fight over that quite a bit."

When asked about the possibility of getting engaged, Dylan hinted that it is something they are working towards. He said that it's something "on the horizon", adding that Courtney has never pressured him into proposing.

"Courtney's so down-to-earth, she'd never [impose a deadline]. Look, we're 33. She's not going to put a deadline on it."

Dylan Efron also expressed his desire to start a family. He reflected on his experience with his younger half-siblings, Henry and Olivia, and how that has influenced his thoughts on fatherhood. He added that he would love to have both a son and a daughter.

While Courtney avoids the public eye, she occasionally supports Dylan Efron's social media presence. On March 6, 2025, he told E! News that his girlfriend took the steamy beach photos he posted in August 2024. However, he admitted that he waited months before finally posting them.

Despite their different levels of public exposure, Dylan and Courtney have maintained a strong and supportive relationship.

