"Just like life, things are better with company" — Dylan Efron on winning The Traitors US season 3 finale

The Traitors US season 3 finale aired on March 6, 2025, bringing the game to a close with four Faithfuls winning the grand prize. After weeks of deception, strategy, and twists, Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey, Dolores Catania, and Ivar Mountbatten made it to the final vote.

The last challenge was not only about survival but about trust, as the remaining contestants had to decide whether to continue banishing or end the game. Dylan Efron gave his reason behind stopping the banishments:

"Just like life, things are better with company. I want to win with people I trust," he said.

His vote, followed by similar choices from Ivar, Gabby, and Dolores, ended the season with all four securing a share of the $204,300 prize. The finale also featured key moments leading up to the last vote, including Britney Haynes’ attempt to turn the group against Dylan and the suspense surrounding the final mission.

With Faithfuls prevailing in the end, host Alan Cumming confirmed that Britney had been a Traitor all along. The winners walked away with not only the prize but also creating history of being the largest group of Faithfuls to ever win the game.

Britney’s final play to turn others against Dylan and the last mission in The Traitors US

Before the last vote, Britney made an effort to convince the others that Dylan was a Traitor. She stated that keeping him in the game could cost them the money, and he wouldn't split the money. However, Dylan remained in the competition, and Britney was ultimately banished.

“Britney is acting, and in this game, the only reason you need to act is if you’re a Traitor,” Dynan stated.

The final mission tested the players with another challenge, where they had to solve riddles and locate bags of gold. They later had an option to double their winnings by dropping the bags from a helicopter into a ring of fire. Gabby hesitated but ultimately participated. However, she went through with it, making one of the shots. Ivar, going solo, also managed to land a bag, adding to the total amount.

“I think of my girlfriend and I think she would be so proud. It would mean so much. Like, maybe we could get married,” Gabby shared.

Once the challenge was over, the contestants returned to the castle for the final roundtable discussion. They debated whether to continue playing or trust each other and end the game in The Traitors US.

The final vote and winners revealed

As the game neared its end in The Traitors US, the four remaining contestants had to decide if they wanted to vote someone out or walk away as a group. Dylan led the decision to end the game, followed by Ivar, Gabby, and Dolores.

"I believe at this point that there are no Traitors in our midst," Dylan shared.

Ivar stated before casting his vote. Gabby also supported ending the game.

"I got this far by not being greedy, and I don’t want to leave being greedy," she said.

With the unanimous vote, Alan Cumming confirmed that all four finalists were Faithful, making them winners of The Traitors US season 3. Dylan reflected on the victory, calling it "an underdog story," while Gabby shared that the experience had been rewarding. Before leaving the castle, Alan told the group that Britney had been a Traitor.

The Traitors US season 3 is currently streaming on Peacock.

