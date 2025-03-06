The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey marries girlfriend Robby Hoffman in a secret ceremony

The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey has officially tied the knot. She announced on Instagram on March 5, 2025, that she had married her girlfriend, writer and comedian Robby Hoffman. The couple had a secret ceremony on January 11, 2025. The couple exchanged vows in a Las Vegas chapel, with the entire wedding costing $799, including a limousine and a minister.

Windey’s Instagram post featured photos and videos from the wedding, including the couple’s first kiss as newlyweds in front of a white flower arch. She also shared the moment she walked down the aisle in a long-sleeved white lace dress, carrying a bouquet of red roses.

Meanwhile, Hoffman waited for her at the altar in a blue button-down shirt and slacks. The couple danced together before exchanging vows.

Explaining their decision to marry, Windey told Cosmopolitan on March 5, 2025:

“What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other.”

She referenced their recent evacuation from the Los Angeles fires, which led them to Las Vegas. The ceremony included a tradition where Hoffman broke a vase to symbolize the fragility of marriage.

The Bachelorette alum Gabby shared the wedding and proposal details

The wedding, held at a small Las Vegas chapel, was planned quickly. Windey and Hoffman decided to marry after fleeing the Los Angeles fires, feeling it was the right time.

“We had just evacuated from the fires. Literally cue Rihanna, ‘We found love in a hopeless place,’” Windey said.

They picked up their wedding attire and finalized the details before heading to the chapel. Hoffman described it as "the best wedding I’ve ever been to," while Windey reflected on how the ceremony felt natural and right for them.

The Bachelorette alum Windey also shared details of Hoffman’s proposal. She posted a picture of a completed crossword puzzle on her phone, spelling out, “Will you marry me, Gabby.”

She explained that crossword puzzles were a tradition for them, and she initially did not realize it was a proposal.

“So I was doing this off-brand crossword [Hoffman gave me] thinking, ‘whatever, fine, she’s got a streak.’ We started and the first clue was ‘a document signed when someone dies,’" she shared.

The Bachelorette alum added:

"I was like, ‘Maybe a deed.’ And she said, ‘How about a will?’ So the crossword went on, but the downs didn’t make sense…,” Windey recalled.

As she reached the final clue, Hoffman revealed the message and presented the ring. They were engaged for a day before getting married.

The couple’s reflections on their wedding

Following their wedding, Windey and Hoffman expressed their happiness about how everything came together. The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey shared that she had never imagined her wedding as a child, but the moment felt completely right.

“I never envisioned my wedding as a kid or anything, but that’s part of what made this feel so right. Actually being there and feeling it, it was so us,” she said.

Windey described it as a celebration of their relationship, filled with dancing and taking photos. She also mentioned how the setting reminded her of The Bachelor, with roses scattered throughout the venue.

“It was literally the best night of my life. We were dancing, taking pictures. It was the best. In a weird way, it was giving Bachelor because there were roses everywhere,” she said.

Hoffman described their wedding day as perfect, saying they didn’t need an elaborate event to make it special.

Fans can watch the previous episodes of The Bachelorette, which are available to stream on ABC.

