"I thought it was ridiculous" — The Traitors US star Chrishell Stause on Tom Sandoval naming her a Traitor

The Traitors US season 3 has sparked discussions among viewers and contestants alike, with Tom Sandoval’s gameplay becoming a major topic. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly published on February 24, 2025, Chrishell Stause shared her thoughts on Sandoval’s decision to name her as a Traitor early in the game.

During the first roundtable banishment meeting, Sandoval accused Chrishell of being a Traitor, despite lacking evidence. His claim led to tension between the two, especially since Chrishell is friends with his ex, Ariana Madix. Chrishell reflected on the moment in the interview.

"I thought it was ridiculous. I just felt like of all the people and all the minds at this table, do we really think Sandoval solved the puzzle in 0.5 seconds of leaving the room? No," she said.

Sandoval’s approach throughout the season was questioned by several contestants. Jeremy Collins recalled feeling watched by Sandoval in the castle, saying that Tom would "look at me all the time." Other contestants, including Wells Adams and Sam Asghari, also shared their observations about Sandoval’s behavior, making him one of the most talked-about players of the season.

Chrishell Stause on Tom Sandoval’s accusations in The Traitors US

Chrishell Stause and Tom Sandoval clashed early in the game when Sandoval named her as a Traitor. His accusation came without strong reasoning, which led Chrishell to believe it was more personal than strategic.

"I felt like he was so loud and so wrong. It really felt like whoever he says [the Traitor] is, we probably know it isn’t," Chrishell said.

During the roundtable discussion, Chrishell pushed back against Sandoval’s claims, questioning his logic. The moment stood out in the episode as she called out Sandoval for making a decision so quickly. She also pointed out that his strategy backfired, as it made others skeptical of his judgment.

Wells Adams, another contestant of The Traitors US, commented on Sandoval’s approach in another interview with Parade in January 2025.

"Watching it back, I was like, ‘Man, he’s got two faucets just running at full steam,'" Well explained.

His observation about Sandoval’s presence in the game added to the conversations surrounding Sandoval’s choices and their impact on the competition. As the season progressed, Chrishell remained focused on the game despite the early tension with Sandoval.

Other contestants also questioned Sandoval’s reasoning, with some finding his accusations baseless. His actions, however, continued to shape discussions inside and outside the show.

Contestants share perspectives on Sandoval’s gameplay

Beyond his conflict with Chrishell, Sandoval’s approach to the game affected his relationships with multiple contestants in The Traitors US. Jeremy Collins shared with US Weekly that he often felt observed by Sandoval.

"Tom was following me around the castle. I said, ‘Tom, I’m not a Traitor. Why do you think I am a Traitor?’ He replied, ‘Because you said you were nervous,'" Jeremy stated.

This reasoning didn’t sit well with Jeremy, who felt that being nervous was a natural reaction to the high-stakes game. Sam Asghari also commented on Sandoval’s presence in the castle in The Viall Files podcast that aired in February 2025.

"The second the sweaty guy walked out, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I have no idea who [he was],’" Sam shared.

His reaction reflected the way Sandoval became a key figure in conversations among contestants. Despite mixed opinions on Sandoval’s strategy, some acknowledged his impact on this season of The Traitors US. Wells Adams admitted that Tom was "television gold," and that people should appreciate his gameplay.

Watch new episodes of The Traitors US, airing every Thursday on Peacock.

