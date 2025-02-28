"NASTYYYYY"— The Traitors US fans react to episode 10's cliffhanger ending

The Traitors US season 3 aired episode 10 this week on February 27, 2025, and saw Tom Sandoval's journey come to an end after the current traitors, Danielle and Britney, murdered him. Followed by the killing was another roundtable discussion which saw two names come up.

As Gabby Windey argued to banish Danielle, the latter brought the group's attention to Ivar. Ivar received one vote while Danielle received one. However, before Britany's vote could be revealed, the episode ended.

Fans of the Peacock show commented on the show's cliffhanger ending and were upset by it. One person wrote on X:

"Ending #TheTraitorsUS on a cliffhanger like this?! NASTYYYYY All of us BB fans got whiplash and PTSD witnessing this right now and if Britney voted for Danielle, I will crumble."

"#TheTraitorsUS ending before revealing the final banishment… i’m gonna be so mentally unwell for the next week until we find out," a fan commented.

"Dumba** Traitors episode leaving off on such a predictable and unnecessary cliffhanger as if they’re gonna spend 10 minutes of the finale episode on the second to last roundtable Just pisses me off just show us what tf we want to close off an episode," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 called the ending "disgusting":

"That Traitors cliffhanger was DISGUSTING and I’m sick to death that I have to wait 7 more days," a person wrote.

"Not the producers ending the episode on a cliffhanger after we just witnessed the most tense roundtable of the season, and a nail biting tie between Ivar and Danielle," a fan commented.

"I’m still pissed that last nights episode of The Traitors ended with a cliffhanger. The suspense during that episode was amazing and I was totally engulfed. If they ended with a banishment it would have been one of my favorite episodes of all time," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 further said:

"incredible episode 10/10 no notes but a truly sick move from the producers. I wish them all a week of nightmares to pay for this cliffhanger they left us on," a person wrote.

"Sometimes reality shows like The Traitors or most recently Deal Or No Deal Island have cliffhangers that can be deemed as unnecessary because the stakes aren’t that high. But last night’s penultimate episode of #TheTraitorsUS S3 proved that a good cliffhanger can make sense," a fan commented.

The Traitors US season 3 episode 10: Danielle and Gabby clash at the roundtable

In The Traitors US season 3 episode 10, Gabby and Danielle got into an argument after the Bachelor Nation star shared her thoughts on the possibility of Danielle being a traitor. The latter defended herself by noting that she couldn't have been a traitor because the murders that had taken place were not in her favor.

Gabby pointed out that Tom Sandoval being murdered benefitted her since he was convinced she could be a traitor. Dylan and Ivar also chimed in as they believed the Big Brother alum was a traitor. Danielle noted she believed that someone who was a "girl next door" was a traitor but Gabby said what the The Traitors US season 3 cast member described was a "personality trait."

Danielle asked Gabby to let her finish and recalled who all she had voted to banish from the game. She said she voted for Rob twice and Gabby pointed out that she did too.

"I think it's easy for the traitors to frame me. I'm an easy target. I take everything on the chin," Gabby said.

Danielle noted she didn't believe The Traitors US season 3 cast member was an easy target and said she believed Gabby was "super smart." Gabby responded that she didn't think of herself as dumb and added that Danielle believed Gabby was "three steps ahead."

After the discussion was over, the reality stars cast their votes. Danielle and Ivar received three votes each and the host allowed them to speak to the contestants once again to plead their cases.

Dolores voted for Ivar, while Dylan and Gabby voted for Danielle. Before Britney's vote could be released, the episode ended. Fans online criticized production for ending the episode on a cliffhanger.

Episodes of The Traitors US season 3 can be streamed on Peacock.

