"I find that theory mad" — The Traitors US producer denies claims that Danielle told Britney she was a Traitor

The Traitors US season 3 has been full of twists and shifting alliances. In episode 9, A Silent Assassin, Traitor Carolyn Wiger was banished, leading to Danielle Reyes being tasked with recruiting a new Traitor. She chose Britney Haynes, but whether Britney accepted remained unknown.

Following her exit, Carolyn suggested in interviews that Danielle may have revealed her role to Britney and possibly Dylan Efron, raising questions about whether game rules had been broken. In a Variety exclusive published on February 27, 2025, executive producers Sam Rees-Jones and Mike Cotton addressed these claims, with Cotton dismissing them outright.

"I find that theory mad, if I’m honest. We listen to absolutely everything that happens in the castle. We’re with them 24/7, they’re either filming or in their rooms," he said.

He explained that the show monitors all conversations in the castle and that no such moment was ever recorded. The producers also stated that revealing one’s identity as a Traitor would be a strategic mistake. Beyond this controversy, the interview covered the selection process for the Traitors, the internal conflicts that defined this season, and the nature of the game.

Danielle’s gameplay and the conflicts in The Traitors US

Danielle Reyes’ strategy has been a major discussion point throughout The Traitors US season 3. While some viewers have questioned her approach, others argue that her gameplay has kept her under the radar. Cotton noted that Danielle has acknowledged her strategy as "messy" at times, but despite this, she has not been widely suspected by the Faithful.

“Some people have criticized her performance, but people aren’t suspecting her, so she’s obviously doing something right at the same time,” he said.

In episode 4 of The Traitors US, fellow Traitor Rob Mariano targeted Bob the Drag Queen at the roundtable. This decision led to rising tensions among the Traitors, shifting the game’s dynamics. The producers explained that while The Traitors is typically a battle between Faithfuls and Traitors, this season saw the Traitors themselves turning against each other earlier than expected.

The decision to remove Bob from the game created fractures within the Traitor alliance.

“The whole idea of the show is Traitors vs. Faithfuls. I think the Traitors were quite a harmonious group, until Rob went for Bob the Drag Queen, and it unraveled from there,” Cotton explained.

The producers noted that while Traitors can accuse each other at the roundtable, they must do so while maintaining their own Faithful cover.

“The rules say that they can, at the roundtable, accuse a fellow Traitor of being a Traitor, but only from the guise of being a Faithful themselves,” Cotton clarified.

He also acknowledged the risks of this approach, stating it was "quite terrifying" to watch when two Traitors were "going hard" at each other, and added it was a "risky" move.

The rules and production process of The Traitors US

The interview also addressed how The Traitors US maintains its secrecy and structure. In response to Carolyn’s claims, Cotton shared that the show is filmed around the clock, with no unmonitored moments.

“There was never a moment that we heard when anyone revealed their identity,” he said.

Cotton and Rees-Jones also shared insights into the process of selecting Traitors. The decision involves discussions between the producers, host Alan Cumming, and the network.

“It’s the same process every season: There’s Alan, there’s us, and there’s the network,” Cotton said.

Another major twist this season was the addition of an in-person murder scene inside a church. Rees-Jones revealed that the scene was filmed in the castle’s chapel, and was designed to add drama to the game.

The Traitors US episodes air every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

