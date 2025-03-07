"Pure CINEMA"— The Traitors US fans react to Britney voting to eliminate Danielle

The Traitors US season 3 finale started with the cliffhanger of the previous episode, which saw Danielle and Ivar at risk of going home. While several votes for the banishment were already revealed, in the finale episode, the cast members' fate depended on Britney's vote, and as it was revealed, she had voted for Danielle Reyes.

Britney cried over her choices and explained that she didn't think her vote would save her. Fans of the reality show commented on Britney voting for Danielle online. One person wrote on X:

"Britney accidentally double crossing Danielle is pure CINEMA."

Netizens react to Britney's vote (Image via X/@adeedoes)

"All Britney had to do was NOT vote Danielle, they’d be in the final 5 only needing Dolores vote to have the majority in the game; and they win. Together. Britney’s dumba** didn’t just cost Danielle the game AGAIN..she cost herself from finally getting a win," a fan commented.

"Danielle making it her mission to get rid of her fellow traitors to bring in Britney only to be banished by her," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US called Britney's decision to vote for Danielle a "horrible decision":

"Britney voting out Danielle just costed her game. They had the votes with Delores and could have flew to the end with ease. What a horrible decision that costed both her and Danielle’s game in a matter of seconds," a person wrote.

"Me feeling victorious knowing that I was right. Danielle always went with her feelings and WAS NOT A GOOD TRAITOR. She should not have chosen her friend Brittany," a fan commented.

"Danielle and Britney almost had the game tied up. All they had to do was NOT betray one another, and vote together and it was almost over. Britney literally threw away her and Danielle’s game in a matter of seconds," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 further said:

"i mean personal aside, britney betraying danielle was just a bad game move. you forfeited a 50% chance of having someone in F5 who you knew trusted you, AND you publicly betrayed your secret ally - thus provoking the suspicious reaction that made you a target," a person wrote.

"No one should be shocked by Britney betraying Danielle when she’s done in the past and thats what Danielle gets for trying to be nice to her," a fan commented.

"I just feel awful"— Britney apologizes to Danielle for voting to eliminate her in The Traitors US season 3 finale

In the season finale of The Traitors US season 3, the results of the cliffhanger ending of the previous episode. As all the votes were revealed, Danielle's journey ended.

Britney told Danielle she didn't think her vote would have saved The Traitors US season 3 star. Recalling their time together on Big Brother: Reindeer Games, Danielle said the reality star did it to her "again." Britney started to cry and said she didn't "do it" again but Danielle said it was okay and she got it.

"I just feel awful," Britney said.

The Traitors US season 3 star added that one of the best things about being on the show was being able to reconnect with Danielle. The host, Alan Cumming told the latter that since she received the most votes, she was banished from the mansion.

As she stepped into the Circle of Truth, she revealed her traitorous identity to the group. The cast member told Dylan she meant what she said to him and thanked Ivar, Gabby, and Dolores.

"Britney, wow," she added.

Danielle said that when she came in, she said she was going to play for her family by any means necessary and said she was "definitely" a traitor. The cast cheered while Britney cried.

Fans online reacted to Britney's vote online and criticized her.

Episodes of The Traitors US season 3 are available to stream on Peacock.

