"It was taken out of context" — The Traitors US star Wes Bergmann clarifies comments on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

On March 4, 2025, The Traitors US star Wes Bergmann apologized on X for comments he made about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. His remarks came from an episode of The Social Game podcast, which aired on February 6, 2025, where he claimed he was one of the first people to know the couple was dating.

Following media attention, Bergmann clarified that his comments were taken out of context and that Swift and Kelce’s relationship is “none of my business.”

“I told Michele… hey this is serious. She didn’t believe me for six months. That was the intention of the comment. Again, it was taken out of context, but I shouldn’t be talking about it anyway. So consider this the last time I do," he wrote.

Bergmann had shared on the podcast that he learned about the relationship because he lived in the same exclusive community as Kelce. He explained that he told Survivor star and podcast co-host, Michele Fitzgerald, about it months before it became public, but she didn’t believe him.

He later clarified that he knew Kelce "moved in November," and that was the extent of his knowledge. Bergmann stated that he would not speak about it further.

The Traitors US star Bergmann’s comments on The Social Game podcast

During the February 6, 2025, episode of The Social Game podcast, The Traitors US star Bergmann’s connection to Kelce was brought up. Co-host Kellie Nalbandian mentioned that one of the first things she learned about Bergmann was that he lived near the NFL player. This led him to reveal that he had known about Kelce and Swift’s relationship for months before it became public.

“I was like the first person to know about any of this stuff and I tried to tell this woman a long time ago,” Bergmann said, referring to Fitzgerald.

The Traitors US star Bergmann explained that he informed her about Kelce and Swift’s relationship, but she didn’t believe it at first. He also noted that Fitzgerald assumed Swift “only goes for artists” and didn’t think she would date an athlete. He stated that he was aware of their relationship before Swift began attending Kelce’s football games, claiming,

“I beat the validating of [Swift] showing up to games and stuff by like six months.”

Bergmann’s response and clarification

Following media reports about his remarks, The Traitors US star Wes Bergmann addressed the situation on X, stating that his words had been misinterpreted. He acknowledged that he shared the information on the podcast in what he believed was a less public setting.

He clarified that he knew Kelce had moved in November but had no further details beyond that. Bergmann explained that his original comment was meant to highlight how he had told Fitzgerald about the relationship before it was public knowledge, not to make claims about knowing private details.

“Omg y’all I’m so sorry and confused. Everything being reported on is none of my business. My contribution to this was taken out of context and said in what I thought was relative obscurity, but it obviously wasn’t,” Bergmann wrote.

Swift and Kelce’s relationship became public in October 2023 when they attended a Saturday Night Live afterparty together. In December 2023, Swift revealed in an interview with Time that they had been dating for some time before her first public appearance at a Chiefs game.

Watch new episodes of The Traitors US, airing every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

