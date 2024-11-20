Love is Blind: Argentina — Couples who tied the knot

Love is Blind: Argentina aired its season finale this week on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The segment saw the couples' wedding days arrive as they decided whether love truly was blind.

Out of the four couples who made it to the aisle, three got married, while one walked away without getting married. Those who tied the knot included Emily and Santiago, Ezequiel and Julieta, and José Luis and Florencia. Maria Emilia decided she didn't want to get married and said no to being Mauricio's wife.

José Luis and Florencia's wedding ceremony began in episode 9 and after a cliffhanger ending, the two got married at the beginning of episode 10.

Trending

Three couples got married on Love is Blind: Argentina

Love is Blind: Argentina season 1 finale saw José Luis and Florencia walk down the aisle first. Ahead of the ceremony, the female cast member stated she felt "completely at peace." She noted that it was because she was able to be vulnerable with José Luis and allowed him to know her in a way nobody had known her before.

The Love is Blind: Argentina's male participant also commented on his relationship with Florencia before walking down the aisle. He said that regardless of the outcome, he felt he "poured" his heart into his relationship. Florencia helped him discover parts about himself that he was unfamiliar with and believed it made him a better person.

At the altar, José Luis was asked about his decision first however, the episode ended before he revealed his decision. At the beginning of episode 10, he said "Yes." When Florencia was asked if she would take José Luis as her husband, she joked and said "No."

"No, I can't imagine a life without you. Of course, I do," she completed her sentence.

Next up was Ezequiel and Julieta. The latter reflected upon her impending decision and told the cameras it came from the heart and said it gave her a "sense of calm". Julieta said "Yes" at the altar. Ezequiel also said "Yes" and the two left Love is Blind: Argentina as a married couple.

"Today, I can say that I arrived at the altar totally in love. We've written our story together from the beginning, and I'm so grateful that we'll continue to share this journey," Julieta told the cameras.

Ezequiel also commented on his and Julieta's relationship and said it was the first time he felt "truly connected" to someone.

The last couple who walked away from Love is Blind: Argentina who got married was Emily and Santiago. Ahead of the ceremony, Santiago told his cousin that he was rethinking his decision because he was unsure what she would say at the altar.

However, when the two met at the altar, they both said yes. Emily read out her letter to her husband and said their love began when he "dreamed" about her before ever meeting her. She called it the beginning of their story and said nobody else knew what they had experienced.

"I hope that the love we created in this experiment continues on forever. I also want to be the love of your life, your lady, and I want you to be my man, and the love of my life. I love you," she said.

As Santiago said yes, he also shared how he felt about the Love is Blind: Argentina star. He said that he had "so many dreams" when he entered the Netflix show. However, he also admitted to bringing in "many fears." He added that when they spoke for the first time, his fears went away.

While three couples got married in Love is Blind: Argentina, one walked away without a relationship. Mauricio and Maria Emilia also made it to the aisle, but they didn't get married as the female Love is Blind: Argentina star didn't think it was the right decision.

Episodes of Love is Blind: Argentina are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback