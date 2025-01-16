Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's relationship timeline explored as Bachelor alums break up after four years

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, known for their whirlwind romance on The Bachelor season 25, have ended their relationship after four years together. James, 33, took to Instagram on January 16, 2025, to share the news. While sharing a photo from their time on the ABC show, he wrote:

"Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts," he wrote. "Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding... And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord 💔."

Matt James disabled comments on the post and tagged Kirkconnell, 28, who has not yet made a public statement about the breakup. The announcement shocked fans, especially as the couple appeared happy and in love just weeks prior, with Kirkconnell sharing a heartfelt Instagram post for James' birthday on December 5, 2024.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's relationship timeline

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell first met while filming The Bachelor in 2020. Kirkconnell received James' final rose, but the couple faced immediate challenges when photos surfaced of her attending an Antebellum-themed party during her college years. The controversy led to their breakup, which they discussed openly during the After the Final Rose special in 2021.

By summer 2021, however, the two had reconciled. In an August 2021 interview with Extra, Kirkconnell described their journey as "a bit of a rollercoaster" but expressed confidence in their bond. James echoed her sentiments a month later in an interview with People, calling Kirkconnell "the brightest spot" in his life.

By early 2024, James spoke openly about his plans to propose to Kirkconnell, sharing with People that they were both aligned on their goals for the future. "We wouldn’t be together if that wasn’t the same goal," he said, adding that the proposal would be "something special" because of how much Kirkconnell meant to him.

Just a month before their breakup, Rachael Kirkconnell celebrated James' birthday with a touching Instagram post. She called him her "best friend," "teammate," and "the man that has my whole heart." The post included a montage of their memories together.

Matt James shared glimpses of their travels on social media, including a video posted 12 hours before the breakup announcement, showing the couple enjoying pizza in London. In the voiceover, he said, "Had to bring her here to experience some of the best pizza I've ever had."

The sudden split left fans stunned, with many expressing their confusion and disappointment online. While James' Instagram post did not elaborate on the reasons for the breakup, the couple’s supporters flooded Kirkconnell's social media pages with messages.

Matt James and Kirkconnell's relationship faced public scrutiny from the beginning. The controversy surrounding Kirkconnell's past photos from the Antebellum-themed party led to widespread backlash during and after their season of The Bachelor. When they reconciled, James acknowledged the challenges they faced, telling People in 2022:

"It felt like the world was against us... We were just trying to enjoy each other and grow our relationship."

While the pair initially overcame these obstacles, their love story has now come to an end. As of now, neither Matt James nor Kirkconnell has revealed additional details about their breakup.

