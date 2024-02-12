The Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples who are still together in 2024: Full list explored

The Bachelor's fanbase has been ever-growing since the show's inception in 2002, because of its dream-like plot, and its racy dates. In its 28 seasons, the fans have witnessed 28 bachelors find the forever loves of their lives after an episodic elimination process. The show's popularity caused the makers to launch The Bachelorette, which proved to be equally popular.

The Bachelorette premiered in 2003, right after the staunch success of The Bachelor, and is in its 20th season as of 2023. The fans have always wondered if their favorite couples from both shows have remained together. The show, which is equally known for its success rates, has an astonishing number of pairs serving couple goals.

Couples from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who are still together

1) Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter

20 years ago, Trista became the first ever bachelorette who chose to marry Ryan. The duo serves as major couple goals for contestants aspiring to pair up, as they happily live in Colorado with their two children.

2) Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried

Desiree was in season 9 of The Bachelorette, where she chose to marry Chris after the show's front-runner Brooks, decided to quit the show. The couple remains happily married with two children.

3) Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Sean Lowe chose to marry Catherine on season 17 of The Bachelor, which was the first ever live TV wedding. Sean's proposal to Catherine came as a shocker to fans, who were almost certain he was going to go for Lindsay Yenter. However, his decision remains fruitful, as the couple lives happily with their three children.

4) JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

JoJo and Jordan were paired on The Bachelorette season 12, which aired in 2016 but didn't marry until very recently because the pandemic kept them postponing their wedding ceremony.

5) Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney

After breaking up with the actual final rose winner, Melissa Rycroft, Jason confessed to dating Molly, the runner-up from season 13 of The Bachelor, Molly Malaney. The couple has a daughter together, in addition to the son Jason has from a previous relationship.

6) Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

Arie's was season 22 of the show. He had proposed to Becca Kufrin on the final night, but in just two days, he changed his mind to be with Lauren instead. The couple now has three children together.

7) Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell

Matt proposed to Rachel in the show's season 25 but broke up because photos of Rachael Kirkconnell attending a racist antebellum party surfaced online. But they soon got back together, and have since been in a relationship ever since.

8) Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski

After appearing in five different seasons of the show Chris, was unsuccessful in finding love until he met Anna Redman, who appeared on Matt James season 25 of the show. The two have made their relationship official on Instagram, which has been going strong.

9) Jordan Chapman and Corinne Jones

Corinne, another contestant from Matt's season, got together with Jordan, who was on Tayshia Adam's season of The Bachelorette. They have been dating since 2021, and like keeping their Instagrams updated.

10) Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar

Kaity Biggar said yes to Zach Shallcross's proposal at the end of the show on season 27. The pair already lived in the same city, Austin, so it was easy for them to decide on moving in together. The couple confessed to a potential 2025 wedding to Cosmopolitan.

11) Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko

Season 20 of The Bachelorette saw Charity Lawson trying to find forever love, and the show saw her leaving engaged to Dotun. The couple also expressed their desire to move in together in New York, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Charity lives in Charlotte, while Dotun is from Brooklyn, New York.

New episodes of the ongoing season 28, which features Joey Graziadei, air on ABC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

