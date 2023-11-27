Rebecca Kufrin, affectionately known as Becca, has become a familiar face within The Bachelor franchise, embarking on a journey that commenced on The Bachelor and subsequently traversed other facets of the franchise.

Born on April 3, 1990, Rebecca Kufrin is a prominent American television personality, renowned for her victory in the 22nd season of ABC's The Bachelor and her role as the lead in the 14th season of The Bachelorette.

Rebecca Kufrin, originally from Benson, Minnesota, grew up in Prior Lake. She graduated from Prior Lake High School in 2008 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications from Minnesota State University, Mankato in 2012. Becca faced the loss of her father to brain cancer at 19, while her mother successfully battled breast cancer.

Rebecca Kufrin: The Bachelor and beyond

Rebecca Kufrin participated as a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season (22) of The Bachelor. Initially chosen by Luyendyk as the winner, she accepted his proposal at the season's conclusion.

However, Luyendyk later decided to end his relationship with Becca in favor of the runner-up, Lauren Burnham, before the season finished airing. The raw, unedited footage of this saddening moment was broadcast on the first night of the two-night finale, marking a unique moment in The Bachelor history.

Following Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s public breakup with Rebecca Kufrin, Minnesota State Representative Drew Christensen initiated a crowdfunding effort that raised over $6,000 for Kufrin through the Venmo app, which Kufrin donated to Stand Up to Cancer.

The day after the televised breakup, 12 billboards expressing support for Becca Kufrin and disapproval of Luyendyk's actions were erected in her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, as well as four in Los Angeles and one in Times Square.

Following the heartbreak caused by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on season 22 of The Bachelor, Rebecca Kufrin was named The Bachelorette for season 14. Despite Arie proposing to her during the 2018 finale, the former race car driver ended their engagement, confessing that he was still in love with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Becca Kufrin in The Bachelorette

While Arie and Lauren eventually got married, Becca embarked on her own journey to find love as the bachelorette, interacting with 28 potential suitors.

Her final four on The Bachelorette included Garrett Yrigoyen, Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick, and Colton Underwood. She accepted a proposal from Garrett, a medical sales rep from California, in August 2018.

However, their relationship faced challenges in June 2020 when Garrett expressed support for the police during the Black Lives Matter protests. This led to a strained period, and despite initial praise from Garrett for Rebecca's handling of the situation, they confirmed their split in September 2020, with Kufrin moving out of their San Diego home.

Becca Kufrin in Bachelor in Paradise

The Bachelorette alum Kufrin joined 23 other Bachelor Nation singles in the quest for love on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Although absent from the season premiere on Monday, Aug. 16, on abc, Kufrin made a later entrance to the tropical Mexican resort to stir things up.

Rebecca Kufrin makes significant progress on Bachelor in Paradise with someone who wasn't initially favored on their original season: Thomas Jacobs. Thomas, known for his controversial portrayal on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, was ousted with a memorable speech, cementing his status as a villain in that context.

While the two left Bachelor in Paradise single, they reconciled again after the show and started dating. The two got engaged in the spring of 2022, marking Kufrin's third engagement.

Where is Becca Kufrin Now?

After their engagement, Becca announced her pregnancy on April 26, 2023. Their joy reached new heights with the birth of their first child, Benson Lee Jacob, on September 21, 2023. The couple expressed their excitement in a joint Instagram announcement.

"Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad,"

After a tumultuous journey, Rebecca Kufrin ultimately found love within The Bachelor franchise and surprised everyone by marrying Thomas on October 13, 2023. The couple opted for an intimate courthouse ceremony in San Diego, as revealed in their Instagram wedding photos.

In a heartwarming moment, Thomas held their newborn in the pictures and Becca displayed their marriage records. Her journey highlights that despite setbacks and broken engagements, true love can be found with a little time and patience.