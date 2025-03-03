"Nasty work" — Married to Medicine fans criticize Greg for pressing charges against King

Married to Medicine season 11 released episode 13, titled This Ain't The Playground, on March 2, 2025. The segment saw Sweet Tea's husband, Gregory, known as Greg, admit he called the police to press battery charges against Quad's partner, King, after their altercation at Key West. He confessed after his co-stars Scott and Eugene asked him about the alleged restraining order.

Ad

"I'm a grown man. I'm not supposed to be hitting people. The only way that I can defend myself, that's reasonable, is to take legal action," Greg said in a confessional.

When Eugene and Scott heard it was a "simple battery" charge, Eugene pointed out that it cannot be "battery" if no one touched Greg. When Eugene asked if King had touched him during their argument, Greg said he had not. Despite that, Sweet Tea's husband defended his actions by saying King came charging at him "like a maniac."

Ad

Trending

He further added that if convicted, King could do up to 90 days in jail with a fine and probation. Hearing that, Scott noted the charge was "serious." Greg countered by saying what happened to him was equally serious.

Married to Medicine fans took to X to comment on Greg's actions, criticizing him for taking legal action against King when the latter had not touched him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Weaponizing the legal system because your lil ego got bruised is nasty work. Get Greg TF up outta here," a fan wrote.

"Greg is too stupid for bringing up a restraining order; I’m glad the group is dragging him," another fan commented.

"Greg is garbage you want this black man going to jail for nothing because an argument doesn’t warrant somebody going to jail and they didn’t even touch you," a netizen tweeted.

Ad

Married to Medicine fans were critical of Greg's decision to press charges against King.

"Greg told King—UNPROVOKED—that he talked crazy to his girl, almost got his a** whipped for it, and filed a restraining order. A whole b**ch," a user reacted.

"Greg lame af for trying to press charges! He get big and bad with his wives but can’t have that same energy with a man," a person commented.

Ad

"I JUST CANNOT Greg you were not talking nice you escalated the situation and then became scared when you thought King was about to beat you up!" another fan wrote.

"Greg is a b**ch! Of course he filed a restraining order but he was the one that walked up on king first!" one user posted.

Ad

Other Married to Medicine fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"attempted assault? after all that big s**t greg was talking. i’m glad king didn’t lay a finger on that penguin-looking b**ch. he needs to get the s**t smacked out of him," a person reacted.

"I really wish King would've gotten ahold of Greg! Give him a real reason to press charges..." another netizen commented.

Ad

"He felt that King meant malicious intent" — Married to Medicine star Sweet Tea answers Toya's questions about Greg

Ad

In one of the segments of the Married to Medicine episode, Toya sat down with Sweet Tea and Mimi to invite them to her anniversary party. During the conversation, she asked Sweet Tea about Greg taking legal action against King. Sweet Tea deflected the question and said it was up to Greg.

When the Married to Medicine star further inquired about the police's statement, Sweet Tea said:

"That's my business."

Ad

She further explained, saying:

"You gotta keep in mind that some people do reach their breaking point. He felt that King meant malicious intent. He took his shirt off and charged at him."

Ad

Toya wondered why King was not shown the same "grace" as everyone else, whenever they acted out. She then called out Sweet Tea for having her share of outbursts on the show. Meanwhile, Mimi mentioned it would be difficult to show Sweet Tea "grace," when she did not have any for others.

When Toya asked Sweet Tea if she and Greg could have a sit-down with Quad and King to discuss boundaries, Sweet Tea stated "only Greg" could decide that. The Married to Medicine star deflected the question to Greg when Toya asked her if she wanted them to fight for her to be in the friend group.

Ad

While talking to the cameras, Toya called out Sweet Tea for silencing herself and letting her "man" speak for her.

Married to Medicine airs every Sunday at 9/8c only on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback