“Needs to go”— Below Deck fans react to Solène’s incompetence at work

Below Deck season 12, episode 3 was released on June 16. Titled, Fight Island, the episode documented the crew welcoming new charter guests aboard. These guests were p*rn stars looking to make the most of their vacation.

Rainbeau, the second steward to Fraser, faced issues with Solène's work, but Fraser was too busy with the new arrivals to address the matter. Later in the episode, when Rainbeau tried to instruct Solène on some tasks at Fraser's request, Solène did not take it well.

The episode also showed Rainbeau trying to instruct Solène how to put away the dishes more quickly, but Solène pushed back, stating she thought she was moving fast enough. Frustrated, Rainbeau sent Solène to bed and decided to finish the work herself, but it was late, and she was burned out.

Fans of Below Deck went to X to react to Solène's behavior. Unlike Solène, they felt she was incompetent at her job.

thelmareid @uflygirl1 LINK Solene is lazy and incompetent. She needs to go. #BelowDeck

"Solène doesn’t know how to roll towels, doesn’t know how to clean toilets or make beds; so, obviously, washing machines are out of the picture…Just tell us that she’s here just to be messy & annoying, and to hook up with anyone available, said another fan.

"Solène has 22 days of experience yachting in a shipyard. What does that mean? Well, she couldn’t even flush the toilet on her own…," added a third.

"Solène doesn’t want to work. There’s a difference between being new inexperienced and lazy," wrote one.

Some fans of Below Deck pointed out that Solène wasn't good at taking constructive criticism or instructions, which could make her a "nightmare" to work with.

"Solène needs to go. Shes going to be a nightmare," an X user wrote.

"Solène just makes excuses every time Rainbeau tries to help her. It's getting exhausting," another user wrote.

"Solène is so bad at taking constructive criticism and actually doing her job," commented one.

"Rainbeau should grab lazy-azz Solene back out of bed & make her do the things she was SUPPOSED to do!! I sure hope Captain is seeing this because this chick/Solene doesn't need to be working on. WHERE is Fraser to take care of this? Doesn't this fall on him?" wrote another.

The disagreement between Solène and Rainbeau on Below Deck season 12 episode 3

After Fraser asked Rainbeau to show Solène tricks to get her work done faster, she tried teaching her a Febreze-style shortcut. However, instead of soaking it all in, Solène pushed back while seeking clarification about an instruction. She mentioned that she didn't understand when to use the hack.

This put Rainbeau off, and she exited the scene. Later, in Below Deck, Rainbeau sat next to Solène at the dinner table and apologized for her behavior. Solène acknowledged that she had been a little harsher than necessary.

Captain Kerry, who was also at the dinner table, laughed at their interaction, and when Barbara praised Solène for making the bed well, even though it took her about two hours to complete.

For more updates on Below Deck, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @belowdeckbravo.

