“Needs more practice”- Love & Marriage: Detroit fans react to Kristina’s head-turning performance

Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2 episode 10 was released on May 3. It was titled Pressure Makes Diamonds and was the last episode of the season, before the reunion. It saw Chelsea getting into a disagreement with Kolby and Latoya. It also saw Kolby and Russell discussing how they would parent their two children, ahead of the arrival of their new child.

Brandon encouraged his partner, Kristina, to perform. He told her that she was embroiled in her familial life and needed to take time out to progress in her singing career. He noted that if she wanted a singing career, she would have to start singing.

Kristina took his advice and performed in front of some of her cast mates, at a venue. She sang a song she wrote herself and earned praise.

Some of them appreciated her voice, some praised the lyrics, while others acknowledged the courage it took for her to start performing again.

Fans of Love & Marriage: Detroit came to X to react to Kristina's performance.

"Ok... I don't think Kristina can't sing.. I do think she needs more practice and needs to learn how to be comfortable singing," a fan said.

"I feel like Kristina didn’t do too bad singing! She probably needs more work but overall not bad at all!" said another fan.

"Kristina is good for local entertainment but definitely not national #LAMDT @thecarlosking. Seem like only about ten outsiders were present for her performance," added a third.

"The way this montage was put together, I knew Kristina was about to SANG," wrote another.

Some fans of Love & Marriage: Detroit commented on how Kristina wanted a music career yet didn't want to perform.

"Kristina how do you expect to be a singer but don't want to perform," an X user wrote.

"The fact that they are basically begging Kristina to do the performance? She doesn’t want to revive any singing career," another user wrote.

"First Kristina was complaining because she wanted to pursue her music career, and now Brandon is making it happen it is a no from her, because what about the kids that one night she would be singing? This show is ridiculous," commented one.

"Strange that Kristina wants a singing career but doesn't want to perform...," wrote the other.

Kristina's performance and what her Love & Marriage: Detroit castmates had to say about it

At the cast dinner on Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2 episode 10, Kristina said that her time was occupied with her children, so much, that she wasn't being able to focus on the music career she wanted.

To this, Brandon accused her of using her kids as an excuse to not progress with her career, then encouraged her to take out time.

Later in the episode, Kristina performed in front of her cast mates. After her performance, a few of her castmates came to a Love & Marriage: Detroit confessional to express their opinions on her performance.

Kolby said that Kristina took the ownership of the stage, and acknowledged the courage it took for her to sing.

Kimberly thought that the song was well-written and said that she had a "good tone".

"She owned the stage. Her vocals were on point. I think the future looks very bright for Kristina," said Lakeita.

Brandon stated that he was very proud of Kristina and thought that she "killed it". Kristina said that she was proud of herself, while Latoya thought she had a great voice.

New episodes of Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2 come out on Saturdays, at 8 pm ET, on OWN.

