"Never trust men"— Love Island USA season 6 fans enraged by Kordell kissing Daia during Casa Amor

Love Island USA season 6 aired a new episode on Monday, July 1, 2024. During the segment, the male cast members were given the choice to either stay in the original villa with their partners or make their way to Casa Amor without saying goodbye to their partners.

While it was an easy decision for Nigel, Rob, and Kenny to choose to go, Kordell, Aaron, and Kendall discussed their similar positions. Since all three of them had strong connections in the house, they wanted to know what they should do. Kordell said that he had set strict boundaries for himself and was not going to be kissing anyone because he had respect for Serena.

However, during the episode, the islander kissed Casa Amor bombshell Daia outside of a challenge, which enraged fans. They took to social media to slam him. One person wrote on X:

"Kordell said all that only to do the most. Kissing outside of a challenge. Got my sis looking like Kay Kay in the preview. Yeah never trust men #loveislandusa"

"Disappointed in Kordell but am I mad not really, I feel like it was expected tbh. I don't think Kordell gonna bring Daia back though #loveislandusa," a fan commented.

"This just shows that boys will truly always be dogs no matter what Kordell I’m disappointed in you #loveislandUSA," a viewer mentioned.

Several Love Island USA season 6 fans defended Kordell and noted that Serena had been toying with his feelings:

"Serena doing all this crying for Kordell now that he at Casa Amor. You should've been opening up to make it work instead of playing in his face 24/7. Girl f*ck you and them tears. #loveislandusa," a person wrote.

"Serena TWISTED on Kordell 2 days ago. He's allowed to do what he wants in Casa Amor IDGAF #loveilslandusa," a fan mentioned.

"Kordell has been nothing but respectful to Serena while she figured out her feelings, and now that Kordell is at Casa Amor and another woman is applying pressure he is the devil now? #loveislandusa," a viewer wrote.

Love Island USA season 6 fans further slammed Aaron along with Kordell:

"It’s crazy how Kordell and Aaron are the most unloyal ones at casa amor knowing that they are in the strongest couples and they have Serena and Kaylor crying for them back at the villa #loveislandusa," a viewer wrote.

"The fact that both Aaron and Kordell said they would sleep outside, just to turn around to be man wh*re… that is the power of Casa Amor. No words. #loveIslandusa," another fan commented.

Love Island USA season 6 — Kordell kisses newcomer Daia in Casa Amor

Love Island USA season 6 episode 19 featured the guys receiving an invitation to Casa Amor. Although some cast members left without a second thought, others, such as Kordell, who had a strong connection with the villa, decided to set some rules for themselves.

Kordell told Kendall and Aaron that since he wanted to be respectful of Serena, he would not kiss another person, nor would he share a bed with any of the girls. He said:

"I'm just ready to have this final test so everything is solidified between me and Serena. I feel like if I don't do it, it's gonna f*ck up everything that we have."

Although all the cast members kissed the newcomers as part of a challenge, Kordell got to know one Love Island USA season 6 newcomer, Daia, better, and the two of them shared a kiss. When the two were alone, Kordell asked the latter whether she had a chapstick, but she said she only had lip gloss.

"Do you want me to give you my lip gloss from kissing you? Because, I mean, then you can say like, "I didn't put lip gloss on." Like, I put it on," Daia said.

The Love Island USA season 6 islander agreed, and the two shared a kiss. After the episode aired, fans of the show took to social media to criticize Kordell. However, some believed that he wasn't wrong for exploring new connections since Serena hadn't been honest with him.

Love Island USA season 6 will air its next episode on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET.

