Olly Murs says late Caroline Flack visits him in his dreams as he opens up about their close bond

Olly Murs recently revealed that late TV presenter Caroline Flack visits him in his dreams. The two reportedly shared a close bond, as Murs revealed Flack was a “special friend” to him, and they had an “interesting relationship. In a conversation with The Big Issue, Murs said that Flack “quite frequently” visits him in his dreams, which is “mad.”

“She was a huge part of my life and career. Special person, special friend. We had an interesting relationship, but it was great. And it’s mad because people say they visit you in your dreams. Caz does that quite frequently, actually,” he said.

Olly Murs and Caroline Flack presented the Xtra Factor in 2009. Flack died aged 40 in February 2020 due to suicide. Murs is also set to headline Flackstock 2024, a festival in memory of Caroline Flack organized by some of her close friends.

Olly Murs would "love to see Caz again" and chat with her

In his interview with The Big Issue, Olly Murs revealed that it was "lovely" when Caroline Flack visited him in his dreams. He mentioned that he would love to meet his friend and chat with her.

"It’s lovely when people that pass away do that. My mate said to me once years ago that his mum visited him in his dream. I found it a bit odd when he said it. Since Caroline passed, I’ve had those moments. It’s the most surreal moment but it’s lovely when them days happen. I’d love to see Caz again and chat to her. That’d be lovely," Murs said.

The Love Island host also spoke about the ongoing mental health issues in the television industry. As per Olly Murs, "anyone in this profession" has suffered from mental health issues. He suggested that talking to others is the most important thing in such cases.

"Talking to other people is the most important thing. Sometimes you just need a voice from the outside that isn't a family, that isn't your friends, to get to the nitty gritty of who you are," he added.

Murs has previously revealed that Flack and he were unable to find time to hang out despite being close friends during the final years of her life. Speaking on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast, Murs said that he never got a chance to see Flack before "she took her life."

"It’s a shame really, because I never got a chance to see Caz before she took her life. It would have been lovely to have had a moment to chat or, you know, just talk. We didn’t see each other for quite a few years," he said.

Murs is set to headline Flackstock 2024 in memory of his friend. The festival, started in 2022 by Caroline's friends and family, aims to raise funds to support four mental health charities dear to the deceased TV star. Olly Murs will headline the festival for the first time this year.

Speaking about the festival, Murs said he "can't wait to perform" in his friend's memory.

"It’s going to be amazing to be back at Flackstock this year. For the past two years I’ve been there for the closing of the night and performed Sweet Caroline. But this year we are doing a full set for the crowd, and I can’t wait to perform at this day festival in Caroline’s memory," he said.

As per Murs, the Flackstock festival is not just "a gig" but an initiative that has raised "nearly half a million pounds for four brilliant charities" in its two years. The host explained that it's a "pleasure" for him to raise even more funds on behalf of Caroline.

Olly Murs welcomed his first child, Maddison, with wife Amelia Tank

Olly Murs and his wife, Amelia Tank, recently welcomed a baby girl named Maddison. On April 17, the couple announced the arrival of their first child in a joint post with a photo of the three leaving the hospital.

A week after Maddison's birth on April 27, Murs took to Instagram stories to share an adorable video of him singing Cry Your Heart Out for his daughter while cradling her.

On April 26, Olly Murs mentioned on stage at the O2 Area that he was suffering from "dad guilt" after leaving his daughter only a week after her birth.