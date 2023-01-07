When did Prince Harry and Caroline Flack date? Duke of Sussex opens up on relationship and untimely death of former flame

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, will be out on January 10, 2023. Here, the Duke of Sussex addresses his relationship with Caroline Flack in the memoir after so many years. He also discusses his reaction upon hearing about her tragic death.

The duo reportedly met each other in 2009, after which they soon started dating. However, the couple broke up after news of their relationship became public. While speaking to The Sun about her relationship with Prince Harry, Flack said how the popularity of their relationship was the factor behind their breakup. She said:

"Once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other. I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry's bit of rough."

Prince Harry said in his upcoming memoir that the popularity of his relationship with Caroline Flack led to their eventual split

Prince Harry and Caroline Flack first met in 2009 through a mutual friend, Natalie Pinkham. Following this, they began to meet each other on different occasions. Prince Harry stated that he was unaware that Flack was a popular face on television and that they met a few months following his separation from Chelsy Davy:

"She wasn’t taken aback that I didn’t recognise her. She didn’t have a big ego."

Calling her "sweet, funny and cool," the Duke of Sussex continued:

“Very soon after they papped me and Flack, those photos set off a frenzy, within hours a mob was camped outside Flack’s parent’s house, and all her friends’ houses, and her grandparents’ house.”

The duo’s relationship was trending everywhere, but they never cared much since they "genuinely enjoyed each other’s company." However, they soon split, and speaking about the same, Harry said that the end of the relationship was better for themselves and Flack’s family.

"But the relationship was tainted, irredeemably, and in time we realised it just wasn’t worth the grief and harassment. Especially for her family. Goodbye, we said."

However, he was shocked to hear about her death in 2020, and he felt bad for her family members. Calling her the "definition of carefree," he said:

"I felt so awful for her family. I remembered how they’d all suffered for her mortal sin of going out with me. She’d been so light and funny that night we met. The definition of carefree."

Flack's suicide also reminded Prince Harry of his wife, Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts that she expressed when she was pregnant with their first child.

Caroline Flack committed suicide on February 15, 2020

Caroline Flack committed suicide on February 15, 2020 (Image via Ben Riggott/Getty Images)

Caroline Flack was discovered dead at her residence in London on February 15, 2020. Her family members confirmed the news and state:

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th of February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Flack was known for her appearance on Love Island, and an ITV spokeswoman also expressed her grief by stating that all those who were a part of Love Island and ITV were shocked to hear the news.

According to the coroner’s office, Caroline was discovered lying on her back and was found hanging. Jody and her friend’s father, Stephen Teasdale, failed to get inside and had to take the keys from the landlord. Teasdale then put down Flack, and Jody gave her CPR for around 5-10 minutes, after which the cops arrived.

The cops tried to revive her. However, after a few attempts by the paramedics, she was declared dead on the spot. A judicial inquiry was launched following her death, and the coroner confirmed in August 2020 that she died from suicide.

