Julia Garner and Mark Foster relationship explored as Ozark star shares rare photo on 3rd wedding anniversary

Actress Julia Garner recently celebrated her third anniversary with Mark Foster. On the occasion, the Ozark star posted a picture from her wedding where the duo were holding each other. Garner was seen in a white coat while her husband was wearing a black outfit. The caption read,

“3 years today.”

Foster shared a black-and-white picture in 2021 on Instagram on the occasion of their second anniversary. The previous year, Garner posted a video writing that it has been a year and she loves him more and more every day.

Julia Garner and Mark Foster have known each other for a long time

Julia Garner and Mark Foster were first introduced at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018. They dated for 10 months and got engaged in April 2019.

Julia Garner and Mark Foster exchanged vows in 2019 (Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

A source for People confirmed at the time that they got engaged during a trip to Yellowstone National Park. The couple did not speak about their engagement to anyone, but Garner was spotted with a diamond ring on her finger as she appeared at the Dirty John FYC panel in Los Angeles.

The pair were posting pictures from their trip on social media and before their engagement at Yellowstone National Park, they had been on another trip to Costa Rica.

The couple tied the knot in December 2019. Designer Zac Posen posted pictures from the wedding on Instagram Story, including a video of the duo dancing. Julia was seen in a white dress with lace across it and a satin bodice, Foster was spotted in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

Matt Pinfield @mattpinfield One year ago today with Mark Foster and Julia Garner who won the Emmy this year for Ozark as Ruthie and now they are engaged One year ago today with Mark Foster and Julia Garner who won the Emmy this year for Ozark as Ruthie and now they are engaged https://t.co/4abEPUmKwI

In 2019, Garner won an Emmy Award in the category of supporting actress.

Foster spoke about it on her on Instagram at the time, stating that it took him some time to process the last 24 hours and find a quiet moment following a surreal weekend. He said that he was proud of Garner and continued:

“Congratulations you beautiful angel of a human. It brings me immeasurable joy to see you lifted up and recognized by your peers, your industry, and your fans. You deserve every bit of love and respect. You’re so incredibly special.”

He concluded by writing that he considers himself the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to watch his wife's flawless work from the front row with a bag of popcorn and her hand wrapped in his.

Julia Garner and Mark Foster’s upcoming projects

Mark Foster is the lead singer of the indie pop band Foster the People. The band has not disclosed anything about their upcoming projects, but in an interview with Billboard, Foster said that the group is developing more than three albums.

Foster stated that one of their records falls under the 50s and 60s realm, followed by another in the 70s and 80s and an abstract instrumental record that plays with solfeggio frequencies and ancient tunings.

Julia Garner, on the other hand, will be appearing in three films that are currently under post-production. The first is a psychological horror film, Apartment 7A and it features Dianne West and Marli Siu in other important roles.

Garner’s next project is You Can’t Win and very few details are currently available on it. The third is a biographical drama film, which is being produced under the working title Little Sparrow. The film is directed by Madonna and will feature her life and career.

Poll : 0 votes