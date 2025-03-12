“Real winner”— Deal or No Deal Island fans react to Philip Solomon’s shocking elimination

Episode 10 of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 was released on March 12. Titled Money to Burn, the episode saw the first of the two eliminations that were to go down in this segment of the show, before the remaining players played the final excursion. Phillip Solomon was eliminated because David chose him among Parvati and CK, the other two in the bottom two.

This happened after Phillip won the highest value in the game of Money vs Power, and the common sentiment was that because he won so much money, he should be the one to leave the show.

Another element that factored into David's decision was Phillip saying he would eliminate Parvati if he won against the banker. CK also said he would eliminate Parvati upon winning against the banker, so if David wanted to save his Deal or No Deal Island bestie Parvati, he would have to take out one of these two first, and he did.

Fans of the show reacted to Phillip's elimination on X, and some even commended his game throughout the season.

"Actually, Philip was the real winner in the end. He won the challenge physically and he won money so that he can make it in this world and have time precious time that one can never get back once it's gone..," a fan said.

"Phillip should have dropped at the same time as David. That would have given Lete the power and SHE would have saved him. Dumb move and sad ending for Phillip," said another.

"We didn’t find out who plays the banker tonight or who leaves. But from the previews, Pavrati is on the same side of that door as Phillip who was just eliminated. So Pavrati is most likely gone," added a third.

"Phillip won more money on tonight’s episode of DONDI than the winners of The Traitors won for the whole season…," wrote one.

Some fans of Deal or No Deal Island blamed Phillip for trusting David and letting him win the case with the highest value. This put David in the choosing position, and it was obvious he would save Parvati.

"I don't know why Phillip was so blind and gullible to believe & trust David who has an unbreakable bond with Parv over $75,000 when there are millions for the taking...... dude what the hell!!!" an X user wrote.

"Honestly David sending out Phillip makes the most sense lol bc w him out it’s more likely the girls focus on each other over David. At least from his perspective that is. But also Phillip is his biggest physical competition," wrote another user.

"Lol Phillip got played, why tf didn't he drop fast so David didn't get safety, so stupid giving that to him...," commented one.

"I knew Phillip was getting eliminated. It's his own fault. Why did he let David have power? He was never keeping you," wrote one.

The challenge on Deal or No Deal Island season 2, episode 10

Five bags of money were suspended by a rope on a flame in this episode of Deal or No Deal Island, each bag had $75,000 in it. Each player had to hold one bag, which was equivalent to a quarter of their body weight. The player who gave up at the end could keep the $75,000 inside.

The task was made more complex when Joe, the Deal or No Deal Island host, announced that they would also be given the choice between the money and a case. The contestant to bag the case with the highest value would earn immunity and "unprecedented power" at the Temple.

Lete dropped her bag first and took the $2.5 million case, and added her money bag weight to David. Parvati and Lete dropped their money bag at the same time, so they had to split their case, which were worth $3 million. Parvati gave her weight to Phillip, while CK gave hers to David.

David took the $2.75 million worth case because Phillip asked him to take it. They were going to drop their bags together and split the amount, but Phillip sacrificed because he trusted David to keep him safe.

New episodes of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 come out on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on NBC.

