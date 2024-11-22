“Ridiculous!”— House of Villains fans react to Teresa Giudice’s Mother Teresa montage

House of Villains season 2 has made it to episode 8 on November 21. The episode was titled Un-Funny Business and documented Larsa, Victoria, and Safaree going into a Redemption Challenge as the show geared up for its fourth elimination.

While Safaree won the challenge and escaped eviction, Victoria was sent packing after she received only one saving vote, while all the others were in Larsa's favor. Before the votes though, Teresa found herself in a dilemma because she was roommates with Victoria, and had a hard time betraying Larsa because she was a fellow Real Housewife.

In a confessional, Teresa said that she wasn't going to be Mother Teresa anymore and just be a villain. That was followed by a montage of Teresa dressed as Mother Teresa doing good for her co-stars. Fans of House of Villains took to X to react to this montage. While most found it hilarious, others thought it was too much.

"Teresa as Mother Teresa is totally ridiculous!" said one fan.

"No they didn’t with Mother Teresa," another fan said.

"Mother Teresa in memoriam," added a third one.

"I love seeing the Mother Teresa video," another wrote.

Some fans of House of Villains didn't approve of the montage so much.

"I feel Larsa, this whole love bubble mother Teresa thing Teresa has goin on kills me cause ik my girl could really be playin tf outta this game and these people," an X user wrote.

"This mother Teresa mess," another X user wrote.

"Yesss for Mother Teresa," commented one.

"Mother Teresa always," another fan said.

What went down with Teresa Giudice on House of Villains season 2 episode 8?

After Safaree saved herself by winning the Redemption Challenge in episode 8, Larsa and Victoria's future relied solely on the hands of the remaining five villains. So they started trying to sway them in their favor. Teresa was in the toughest spot because she was on good terms with both Larsa and Victoria.

She developed a great friendship with Victoria because they shared the same room, so she found it hard to vote against her. Larsa, on the other hand, was a Bravo co-star and Teresa said she wanted to be loyal to her Real Housewife colleague, even though she put Teresa up for elimination in the previous week.

And even though Teresa had that as an excuse to vote against Larsa, she had made up her mind to pick Victoria, her House of Villains bestie. This was probably why she said she was going to leave her Mother Teresa personality back and become the villain she came to be.

Victoria tried hard to convince Teresa to save her, while Larsa asked her to forget what happened the previous week and help a fellow Real Housewife out. The viewers largely thought Teresa would side with Victoria because she was Larsa betrayed her.

When the votes were counted though, Larsa won with four votes to her side, while Victoria only got one vote and was sent packing. Tiffany came forth and said she was the one to cast the vote in the favor of Victoria. This hurt Victoria because she discovered Teresa didn't vote for her and she got angry at her, rhetorically asking her to "keep being stupid".

New episodes of House of Villains season 2 come out on E!, on Thursdays, at 10 pm ET.

