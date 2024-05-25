RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 aired a brand new episode on Friday, May 24, 2024. During the segment, the remaining contestants competed in the iconic Snatch Game of Love where they dressed up in drag as other famous people. The segment saw two cast members, Nina West and Shannel performing as American pianist and singer, Liberace.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and the iconic game. They praised both Nina West and Shannel's portrayal of the celebrity.

"Never has there been a Liberace on #DragRace (shocking) and now 2 people fighting to do him? This is hilarious #AllStars," one person wrote.

"WTF are the odds that Nina and Shannel were just randomly talking about Snatch Game without even knowing that it's the next challenge and then both happen to be doing Liberace the pianist...like what an obscure character to do...like yes we know him but for SnatchGame #AllStars9," another person wrote.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars were divided along the lines of who did it better. Some believed Shannel's version of Liberace was better than Nina West's:

"Snatch Game Of Love - first group were funniest! Preferred Shannel’s Liberace. Nina’s was giving Paul Lynde #DragRace #AllStars9," one person wrote.

"I dunno how @shannelOfficial and @Angeriavm aren't the top two of the week!! Shannel's Liberace was perfect and not over the top! Plus the likeness was amazing!! #AllStars9," a fan wrote.

"I would like to come out and say that Shannel did the better Liberace. Top 2 should have been Gottmik and Angeria! #AllStars9," another fan wrote.

Other RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 fans believed Nina West's portrayal of the American pianist was better:

"As expected, Nina West killed it as Liberace, but I'd attribute it to her #physical #comedy and #FACIAL expressions rather than her #content, even though it was #bomb too. I didn't have high hopes from Plastique, because nobody does @aliwong as well as Ali Wong," a fan wrote.

"I swear Nina West gave me crying laughing during this snatch game of love. She played the hell outta Liberace. Better than Shannel. #AllStars9," another fan wrote.

"Nina's Liberace instantly became one of the best Snatch Game characters ever #DragRace #AllStars9," another person wrote.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 - Nina West and Shannel compete as Liberace in Snatch Game of Love

In RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 3, while discussing the previous episode's runway, Shannel and Nina discussed what the next challenge could possibly be and spoke about the characters they both brought to play during the iconic challenge.

The All Stars season 9 stars discovered that they both planned on dressing up as American pianist and actor Liberace. The two didn't have time to discuss or debate about who else they could be and decided to do the same character.

Snatch Game of Love's format is different from the typical Snatch Game challenge and saw the cast compete in two different rounds. In the first round, Angeria, Roxxxy, Shannel and Jorgeous fought for Monet X Change's affection and in the next round, Vanjie, Nina, Plastique, and Gottmik fought for the same former queen's love.

The following day, they prepared to walk the runway in the category, A Tail and Two Titties. After the judges gave their critiques and deliberated on who the top two queens were, Nina West and Gottmick won benefactress badges.

The top queens lip-synced to Annita's Banana. RuPaul decided that Gottmick did it better and she blocked Jorgeous from getting the badge in the following episode.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will air another episode next week on Friday on Paramount+.