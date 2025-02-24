"See and acknowledge red flags" — Shark Tank star Lori Greiner on trusting your instincts

Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner shared insights on the importance of trusting one's instincts in an Instagram reel on February 23, 2025. In the video, she stated:

"I always talk about trusting your gut, because your gut is almost always right. Here's the ways to trust your gut: trust your instincts, see and acknowledge red flags, and listen to them."

According to Greiner, instincts are very important while making decisions, whether they are personal or professional. She clarified that intuition is a useful tool for risk assessment because it is based on experience and observations.

She also made the point that following one's instincts involves not only spotting danger but also spotting good possibilities. Greiner highlighted that intuition is a strong guide in many circumstances as she advised her audience to trust their instincts in her final statement.

Shark Tank mentor's advice on recognizing red flags

In the Instagram reel, Greiner outlined specific ways to develop and trust one's instincts. One of the main points she highlighted was being able to recognize warning signs in different situations. According to her, people often ignore small signs that indicate potential problems. She advised paying attention to these signs rather than dismissing them.

"When something doesn't feel right, it probably isn't. Always pay attention and trust your gut," she advised.

Everyone's instincts are frequently based on patterns and experiences from the past, even though they can sometimes fail to understand why something feels wrong. Before making judgments, she reminded her followers to stand back and consider the circumstances.

Greiner added that intuition is important in business. She pointed out that when analyzing chances, professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors frequently follow their gut feelings. She made the point that ignoring warning signs might result in poor decisions in both professional and personal situations. She advised:

"Trust your gut, it will protect you and save you in many situations."

She also suggested being cautious when something appears "too good to be true." According to her, if a deal, opportunity, or situation seems perfect, it is important to analyze it carefully before proceeding.

"If you see red flags or anything just doesn’t feel right, and if it’s too good to be true, it probably is," she shared.

Lori Greiner's top two successful Shark Tank investments

Lori Greiner has made several investments through Shark Tank, but she considers two of them to be the most successful: Scrub Daddy and Everlywell. She shared this in an Instagram video posted on December 27, 2024, stating:

"I get asked this question all the time… what are my most successful #SharkTank companies? Here are my top 2!

Scrub Daddy company which was featured in season 4 of Shark Tank in 2012. It was created by Aaron Krause. Krause initially sought $100,000 for a 10% stake. However, following a competitive bidding war, Greiner ultimately secured the deal for $200,000 in exchange for 20% equity. Celebrity Net Worth estimated the company's value at over $100 million, following the product's significant success.

Another highly profitable investment was Everlywell, a consumer health testing company that appeared in season 9 in 2017. Founder Julia Cheek initially asked for $1 million for 5% equity. Greiner offered a $1 million line of credit for 8% equity, which Cheek accepted. According to Forbes, Everlywell’s net worth reached approximately $260 million by 2023.

New episodes of Shark Tank air every Friday on ABC.

