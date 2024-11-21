"She's a baddie!" — Survivor fans react to Rachel getting free rice during negotiations

Survivor Season 47 released a new episode on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The segment saw Rachel secure rice for herself without sacrificing anything during the rice negotiations ahead of the immunity challenge. In contrast, all the other players had to forfeit their Shots in the Dark in exchange for the bag of rice.

During the weekly immunity challenge, host Jeff Probst announced that contestants could win a bag of rice if four players chose not to compete for immunity. The news unsettled the cast members because they knew they needed food and immunity to last in the competition.

Consequently, they countered Jeff's proposal and offered to sacrifice all their Shots in the Dark in exchange for the rice and a chance to compete for immunity. Rachel was the sole contender with nothing to sacrifice because she had already played her Shot in the Dark in a previous episode.

Hence, unlike others, Rachel played for immunity and got the rice without paying a penalty. Survivor fans were pleased with the outcome. They took to X to comment on Rachel's position during the negotiations.

"Went from stealing rice to getting free rice by giving nothing up during the rice negotiations! She’s a baddie!" a fan wrote.

"Rachel biggest winner in the history of the rice negotiation!" another fan commented.

"i love rachel so much. my rice queen," a netizen tweeted.

Many Survivor fans claimed Rachel was in the best position during negotiations since she got food and immunity without paying a price for them.

"Rachel tried to steal rice earlier in the season but today she actually managed to pull it off by being the only one to leave the challenge with rice and without paying anything," a user reacted.

"The 2 month story arc that starts with Rachel trying to steal free rice & ends with her getting free rice after she valuably used her SitD & didn't have to pay it for rice with the rest of the tribe was the ultimate pay off," a person commented.

"Earlier in the season Jeff calls out Rachel for trying to steal/hide rice. Now, the rice negotiation happens and Rachel is the only one who didn't have to give up anything since she didn't have her shot in the dark. Who's laughing now Probst?!" another fan wrote.

Other Survivor fans expressed the same sentiment.

"Rachel having played her SITD makes this rice negotiation a win/win for her. She’s making moves without spearheading them. Interesting to notice!" a user posted.

"rachel kinda won this cause she doesnt have her shot in the dark…" another person reacted.

What happened during the immunity challenge in Survivor episode 10?

As the contestants assembled for the immunity challenge, Jeff announced he would give them a bag of rice if four players chose not to compete for immunity. The castaways started negotiating since forfeiting a chance to run for immunity was a big ask, and so was sacrificing the opportunity to have rice.

The players asked if he would accept three people sitting out instead. Jeff declined their offer. The Survivor contestant Caroline then asked if he would take two Shots in the Dark for the bag of rice. The host refused to budge. At that moment, Kyle asked if he would give them the rice for all their Shots in the Dark.

Jeff agreed, allowing all the contestants to play the immunity challenge.

"Very interesting to see if this comes back...have a little second guess at some point," he said.

While they gave up their Shots in the Dark, Rachel stood by and watched. She apologized since she had nothing to offer. Meanwhile, Genevieve remarked that the situation played out "really well" for Rachel.

For the immunity challenge, the castaways tried to balance balls on a disc while attempting to maintain their balance on a beam. Since it was an endurance test, the last person standing would win immunity. However, the number of balls kept increasing with each round. The initial stages of the challenge took out Caroline, Andy, Rachel, Genevieve, and Gabe.

Teeny, Sam, Sue, and Kyle entered the final round, where Kyle emerged victorious, earning himself his fourth immunity win.

Survivor releases new episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on CBS.

