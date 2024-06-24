Love Island UK season 11 aired its latest episode on June 23. Before the episode was released, voting lines were opened for the viewers to pick their favorite couples.

Mimi and Ayo, Nicole and Ciaran, and Harriett and Sean evaded elimination by emerging as crowd favorites. However, Tiffany and Ronnie, Jess and Omar, Uma and Will, and Grace and Joey feared the worst as they rounded up at the bottom of the list.

Out of those couples, the Love Island UK cast voted out Omar and Tiffany from the show. After Tiffany's exit, Ronnie was single again, which Harriett noticed, expressing an interest in reconnecting with him. Fans were not pleased by her decision after Ronnie 'dumped' her for Tiffany and showed a lack of interest. One viewer took to X(formerly Twitter) and commented:

"If Harriet goes back to Ronnie then she's so desperate to be on the show desperate for a man...either way it's pathetic #Loveisland," one fan said.

Of all the members, Ronnie was initially paired with Jess and was regarded as one of the strongest connections in the villa. However, he quickly turned his attention to Harriett, leaving Jess single. Fans were unsure if he had any unresolved feelings for his former partner.

"There's no way we might be going back to the Harriet-Ronnie-Jess love triangle. there's absolutely no way. #loveisland," one person said.

Love Island UK fans were unsupportive of Harriett, seeing her wanting to rekindle her relationship with Ronnie, considering his dating history on the show.

"This Harriet girl will never learn the guy don't want you but you don't want him to go, some women ay #loveisland," another fan wrote.

"And harriet is so desperate & pathetic for ronnie. yuck #loveisland," one person commented.

"#loveisland Harriet is just embarrassing! This girl shows all signs of lack of self-worth," another fan commented.

"Harriet, returning to Ronnie like a dog to its vomit?? Get a grip babe #loveisland," a fan wrote.

Love Island UK viewers hoped Harriet would recognize Ronnie's intentions and take a stand for herself. In previous episodes, he was caught lying to Harriett about kissing the new 'bombshell' Tiffany.

"Ronnie should've def went home. I don't understand Harriet, this guy literally told you to your FACE he doesn't want you, and now you're going back???!!! #loveisland," one user said.

"Harriet is such a bird. because my self respect is so high, this seems unfathomable #loveisland," another tweet read.

"Harriet is delusional. Stand up girl! You deserve better #loveIsland," one fan wrote.

"It's embarrassing how Harriet went back to a man that basically mugged her off for another girl LOL now when that girl is out and ronnie doesn't have anyone else to go to, she becomes the rebound and she is happy about it pathetic #loveisland," another fan commented.

Harriet and Ronnie's journey on Love Island UK season 11

Ronnie entered the villa intending to find love. He found a compatible partner in Jess. They two hit it off immediately and developed a strong connection. He assured her of his intentions and she believed them. Meanwhile, Harriett was with Ciaran, who began fancying each other unexpectedly.

However, Ciaran felt infatuated with Nicole and chose to couple up with her, enraging Harriett. Harriett, single, approached Ronnie to forge a connection with him. He displayed an array of mixed emotions but eventually chose Jess. Meanwhile, Sean picked Harriet as his partner.

Ronnie and Harriett kissed each other in the Hideaway which provoked Jess to 'dump' Ronnie for Sean, while Harriett and Ronnie formed a couple. The latter's relationship was cut short when the new Love Island UK cast member, Tiffany, entered the villa and stirred relationship dynamics.

Ronnie lied to Harriett about his time with Tiffany in the sleepover villa. However, Love Island UK viewers knew Ronnie fancied Tiffany and had kissed her during their sleepover. At the recoupling, Ronnie paired up with Tiffany whereas, Harriett chose Sean as her partner.

After the latest elimination, Harriet realized Ronnie was single again and wanted to reconnect with him. Meanwhile, her partner, Sean, expressed interest in the newest 'bombshell' Matilda.

With a plan in mind, Harriet approached Ronnie who did not negate her desires. He apologized to her and thought they should give their relationship another chance, while Harriett confessed they were "unfinished business."

Love Island UK season 11 airs Sunday to Friday at 9 pm BST on ITV.