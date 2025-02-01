"Stop all this clout chasing involving my daughter"— Blac Chyna claps back at Tristan Thompson for calling Dream his daughter

Blac Chyna and Tristan Thompson recently made headlines after the former criticized the basketball player on February 1, 2025, for saying in a video that her daughter, Dream, is his child. The response came a day after the clip went viral and began receiving backlash from the public.

Notably, a snippet of Tristan's video was posted by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram on Friday, January 31. Blac Chyna took to the comments section of the post to react to Tristan's video. She started by clarifying that she and Robert Kardashian are Dream's parents and continued:

"I usually don't speak up, but I'm done. Stop all this clout chasing involving my daughter! As parents, we have joint custody, and we also have a beautiful, healthy co-parenting relationship."

Tristan Thompson has not yet responded to Blac Chyna's comments, and further updates are awaited on why he referred to the model and television personality's child as his daughter. As reported by Complex on January 31, Tristan posted the video on his Snapchat Story, where he was heard saying:

"I have two daughters, and their names are… Dream is my oldest daughter and True is the second oldest. Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys so much. I love you guys."

Although Blac and Tristan have not been associated in any manner over the years, Tristan was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian in the past. According to People magazine, the pair was reportedly linked in 2016 and became parents to their first child around two years later. They separated in June 2021, and Khloe later had another child through surrogacy.

Blac Chyna spoke up on her daughter's career as she appeared for an interview

The Wild 'n Out star got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Derrick Milano, in October 2024. Around two months later, Blac spoke to Entertainment Tonight, where she addressed her daughter Dream's career in the musical world. Chyna said that she has allowed Dream to "be creative" and added:

"It's not like a thing towards that she's on schedule. Like, 'Hey, you have to go to the studio. Whenever she feels…gets that urge. And which it is an urge, you can't just force it. Music has to just be in you, not on you."

Milano also shared his thoughts on Dream's music, stating that it sounds good and that she is always serious while creating any kind of music. He praised Dream further, saying:

"It's actually a privilege to be able to be around somebody so young who cares about music that much. Because not only is her music positive, but she also puts us on a lot of music too. Her playlist is crazy."

Blac Chyna stated that she is willing to collaborate with her daughter in the future, saying that it would be a very "cool" experience. Dream has already released a single titled Besties Do It Better in June last year, which Chyna announced in a video shared on her official Instagram page.

The 36-year-old Blac Chyna is mostly known for her appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has also played Karrin in the BET+ series, The Black Hamptons.

