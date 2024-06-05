The GOAT's Jill Zarin reveals getting a lower facelift surgery in a post-operation Instagram video

Jill Zarin, the American television personality known for being a part of the original cast of The Real Housewives of New York City recently shared a video of herself while recovering from surgery for a lower facelift.

She is also among the competitors for the ongoing reality show called The GOAT, in which TV celebs participate in mental, physical, and social challenges to win the "greatest reality show contestant" of all time title.

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, she shared on Instagram:

"I'm bravely sharing that I had a lower facelift and a couple other minor tweaks. I live my life openly and freely, that's why I did a reality show and I think it's important for people who do reality shows to be honest. I just want to share my story and my journey."

Trending

Jill then promised her followers that she would post before and after photos throughout her recovery.

The Real Housewives of New York City's Jill Zarin shares that she got a facelift surgery among other procedures

Jill Zarin is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actress who appeared in the reality show The Real Housewives of New York City. She shared a video on Tuesday saying she has been "MIA" on social media lately because she was having a few cosmetic procedures done.

Jill Zarin posted an Instagram video while wearing a black bandage wrapped around her head. The reality star revealed that she got a lower facelift and some "minor tweaks" in the past few weeks. She updated her fans that she had her drainage removed and will soon get her stitches removed as well by the end of the week. Zarin also opened up about getting fat transferred into her hands. She said,

“I had a fat transplant put into my hands because I hated my hands and the worst part was the lipo coming out of my leg to fill my hands. Believe it or not, that’s the most pain I’ve had. There’s no real pain. But I am tired… could be from the anesthesia."

Expand Tweet

Jill Zarin had previously told People in 2011, that she had "a liquid facelift every six months. The procedure could cost between $1,000-$3,000 per visit. However, she opted to go under the knife this time.

Jill Zarin also praised her doctor, board-certified plastic surgeon Ira Savetsky for all the surgeries. She wrote in the caption,

"They look amazing! My Dr. visited me the first night post op which made me feel 1000 times better and then 8 am and 8 pm Saturday and 8 AM Sunday to remove the drainage so I don’t have to go to his office until Friday to remove most of the stitches. Every surgeon has different techniques, medications, and bedside manner. All of them are critical to ask about to have a successful outcome. I will continue to share updates."

The GOAT series premiered on May 9 on Freevee, Amazon Prime's included streaming service. The show comes out with new episodes each week on Thursdays and will conclude on June 27, 2024.