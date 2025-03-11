"The lower the better"— The Traitors' Sam Asghari compares potential partner's body count to used car's mileage

Sam Asghari recently shared his opinion about a potential partner's body count. He made an appearance on SiriusXM's The Nikki & Brie Show with The Traitors co-stars Chrishell Stause and Wells Adams to talk about season 3 of their reality show on Monday, March 10, 2025.

However, it took a turn when he compared a potential partner with a high body count to a "used car." The reality star and Britney Spears' ex-husband was asked if he would "banish" a potential partner if they lied about how many people they have been intimate with, and he replied:

"Absolutely. Of course. It's like a used car. You come over here, you can't reverse the mileage on that car. That's illegal. That's against the law."

When he was asked about a specific number, he said instead:

"Obviously, the lower the better."

Sam Asghari joined the cast of The Traitors season 3, along with Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval, Madonna support act Bob the Drag Queen, and more. The finale of the 12-episode season premiered on March 6, which saw the "Faithfuls" win. Dylan Efron, Ivar Mountbatten, Gabby Windey, and Dolores Catalina took home the shared $204,300 prize.

Sam Asghari shares what he considers a "no-no" when it comes to body count

Sam Asghari's "body count" conversation in The Nikki & Brie Show on Monday continued when he was urged to share what he considers a high number of body count. Show co-cost Brie Garcia asked him what he would consider a "no-no" in terms of numbers.

While Wells Adams was in the background, saying that he felt "very uncomfortable" with where the conversation was going, Asghari, however, didn't hold anything back. He said that the total number of one's s*xual partners should depend on their age. However, he considers it "bad" if the body count of a potential partner is more than his, saying:

"If it's more than me [it's a no]. If the body count is more than me, then that's going to be bad."

As for his body count, he said that it wasn't that "high," adding that it was "probably around ten." That said, Adams quipped about the "rule" of multiplying any body count by three to find out the real number, while Stause said she "cannot" with Sam Asghari's use of the word "mileage" when talking about someone's body count.

The Iranian-American model and actor is known for dating Britney Spears in 2016. They'd been together for years before they tied the knot in June 2022 in front of guests like Madonna and Drew Barrymore, but they ended up calling it quits on their marriage the following year. Their divorce was finalized in Mary 2024, per People.

During The Nikki & Brie Show, he acknowledged that being with the pop star made him more visible, but that he started acting in high school. Being married to Britney Spears gave him and his acting career a "kick start," but he said that it was something that couldn't be helped because Spears was "the biggest superstar in the world."

Watch Sam Asghari in the third season of The Traitors, which is streaming on Peacock.

