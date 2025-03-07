Who won The Traitors US season 3? Details explored

The Traitors US season 3 aired its final episode on March 6, 2025. Hosted by Alan Cumming, this season featured 23 contestants competing for a grand prize. The finale included banishments, the Fire of Truth, and the reveal of the winner.

In the previous episode, Tom Sandoval was the last player to be murdered. The final Round Table involved Danielle Reyes and Lord Ivar Mountbatten facing banishment. At the start of The Traitors US finale, Britney Haynes cast her vote against fellow Traitor Danielle Reyes, leading to her elimination.

The Fire of Truth determined whether the remaining Faithfuls won or if a Traitor took the prize. Ultimately, the Faithfuls decided to stop the game and split the prize money. The winners of The Traitors US season 3 were Dylan Efron, Dolores Catania, Gabby Windey, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten. They split the prize pot of $204,500 evenly.

Faithfuls make history with a four-way win in The Traitors US

For the first time in The Traitors US history, four Faithfuls won the game together, splitting the $204,300 prize. Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey, Dolores Catania, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten each voted to end the game at the Fire of Truth, trusting that no Traitors remained.

Dylan was the first to cast his vote:

"Just like life, things are better with company. I want to win with people I trust," he said.

Ivar followed suit and expressed confidence in the group, stating that he believed at this point that there were no Traitors in "our midst." He added that he thought they were "all friends." Gabby also agreed, explaining her decision:

"I got this far by not being greedy, and I don’t want to leave being greedy."

With Dolores’ final vote, the game ended, confirming all four players as winners. The moment was a significant shift from previous seasons, where betrayals and last-minute decisions often led to only one or two Faithfuls securing the prize. Gabby reflected on their win:

"We did it! Despite all the odds, we are the most Faithfuls to ever win," she shared.

Britney’s banishment and the final vote

As the last remaining Traitor, Britney Haynes attempted to shift suspicion onto Dylan, hoping to convince the others to eliminate him. However, her efforts were unsuccessful, and the Faithfuls remained united in their decision to vote her out.

Unlike previous seasons, where a Traitor’s identity was immediately revealed after banishment, this season introduced a twist, Britney’s role was kept secret. This left Dylan, Gabby, Ivar, and Dolores unsure if another Traitor was still among them, adding tension to the final decision at the Fire of Truth.

As the episode of The Traitors US progressed, the remaining players had to decide whether to continue banishing contestants or end the game and split the prize. Each of them reflected on their journey and unanimously chose to trust one another.

Gabby told Alan after the Faithfuls win:

“I think of my girlfriend and I think she would be so proud. It would mean so much. Like, maybe we could get married.”

Britney’s elimination confirmed that the Faithfuls had succeeded in outlasting the Traitors. Her earlier advantage, The Seer power, which allowed her to learn one player’s identity, had not been enough to secure her win.

All the episodes of The Traitors US are currently streaming on Peacock.

