The Traitors US season 3 finale recap: Britney gets banished while Faithfuls secure the prize

The Traitors US season 3 finale aired on March 6, 2025, bringing an end to the competition, with four Faithfuls standing at the finish line. The episode picked up from last week’s cliffhanger, where Britney Haynes had to decide on Danielle Reyes' fate.

Despite their history from Big Brother Reindeer Games, Britney voted Danielle out, leaving five contestants in the game: Britney, Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey, Dolores Catania, and Ivar Mountbatten. Britney then attempted to turn the others against Dylan in hopes of staying in the game, but the group ultimately banished her.

However, in a season twist, her identity as a Traitor was not revealed to the remaining contestants. This left the Faithfuls with a choice: either vote out another contestant in case a Traitor remained or end the game and split the prize.

Dylan, Ivar, Gabby, and Dolores all chose to stop the game, confident in their trust in each other. With no Traitors left, the final four split the $204,300 prize, marking the highest number of Faithfuls to ever win together.

Britney’s banishment and the final decision in The Traitors US

Host Alan Cumming announced that moving forward, players wouldn’t reveal their roles at the roundtable. He also revealed there would be no murder that night and that Britney gained The Seer power to identify one player’s role.

After Danielle's elimination, Britney set her sights on targeting Dylan, believing she had a chance to shift the vote against him. She spoke with the remaining contestants, trying to cast doubt on his loyalty. However, her plan did not work, and she was ultimately banished.

Unlike in previous seasons, where a Traitor’s identity was revealed after elimination, this season’s twist kept Britney’s role a secret. This left Gabby, Dolores, Dylan, and Ivar questioning whether they had successfully removed all the Traitors, or if one remained among them.

"I believe at this point that there are no Traitors in our midst," Ivar said.

With the final decision in their hands, the four remaining players had to choose whether to banish another contestant or stop the game and split the prize.

"I got this far by not being greedy, and I don’t want to leave being greedy," Gabby shared.

Ultimately, all four players agreed to end the game together in the finale of The Traitors US season 3.

The Faithfuls secure the prize

With no Traitors left in the game, Dylan, Gabby, Dolores, and Ivar became the winners of The Traitors US season 3, splitting the prize money. Gabby reflected on the moment,

"We did it! Despite all the odds, we are the most Faithfuls to ever win, and honestly, it feels so good," Gabby said.

Dylan also shared his thoughts on their victory, highlighting the difficulty of the competition.

"We went against some of the best gamers in the world, and we won this game. It is hard to believe," he said.

While the group celebrated their win, Dylan was still focused on the strategy of the game. He brought up his initial suspicions about Gabby, attempting to go over past decisions. Host Alan Cumming stepped in, telling him,

"Stop playing the game, Dylan."

With the season concluding, The Traitors US ended with its first-ever four-person Faithful win, marking a significant moment in the show’s history.

Watch all episodes of The Traitors US season 3, currently streaming on Peacock.

