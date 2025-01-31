“You’re too chaotic“— The Traitors star Dolores Catania calls out Tom Sandoval at the round table

The Traitors season 3 premiered on January 9, 2025, introducing viewers to a game of strategy and alliance in this murder mystery competition series. Divided into two teams, faithfuls, and traitors, the players have to figure out who is the liar among them to secure their prize money up to $250,000 and to be declared as the winner.

In the recently released episode 6, players shared their suspicions about their fellow cast mates at the round table. One of the contestants, Tom Sandoval brought up Dolores Catania's name. Dolores was quick to call out Tom and implied he was lying. Stating that he was "chaotic" and was concealing his true traitor identity, she explained:

"Tom, you know why you're here. You're too chaotic. You said it yourself. You said, 'I have a lot of theories, no one believes me.' So you're great for The Traitors."

Episode 6 titled Dysfunctional Family was released exclusively on Peacock TV on January 30, 2025. Here's the episode synopsis:

"With tensions in their tower at a breaking point, the Traitors must still work together; two dangerous Faithfuls start to hatch a plan, but it could backfire."

At the end of episode 6, the remaining players consisted of Britney Haynes, Carolyn Wiger, Chrishell Stause, Ciara Miller, Danielle Reyes, Derrick Levasseur, Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Rob Mariano, Sam Asghari, and Tom Sandoval

What happened between Dolores Catania and Tom Sandoval in The Traitors season 3 episode 6?

In The Traitors season 3 episode 6, Dolores shared her suspicions about Tom Sandoval being a traitor and not a faithful as he claimed to be. Dolores was not the first player to call out Tom, previously Selling Sunset star Chrishelle Stause also implied that she couldn't trust Tom and considered him a liar.

During the breakfast, Tom and Dolores clashed when the former mentioned that he had "evidence." Tom said:

"I have good evidence, I feel like. Sometimes."

According to Tom, Dolores was a traitor and he wanted to bring everyone's attention to this matter so that the majority could vote out and banish her from the castle. At the round table, Tom decided to bring up Dolores' name. Upon hearing this, The Real Housewives star sarcastically replied:

"I don't think Tom's had a lot of attention in his younger years. I don't want you to be nervous to say this because I don't think any of it will make sense so I'm okay with it."

Then, the main focus shifted towards Wes Bergmann and Rob Mariano.

The upcoming episodes will highlight whether Dolores and Tom will form an alliance or continue their rivalry. So far, two traitors Carolyn Wiger and Danielle Reyes have not been seeing eye to eye, this might be a good chance for faithfuls to figure out who is lying about their identity.

Episode 7 is set to air on Peacock TV on February 6, 2025. Here's what viewers can expect to see as per the episode description:

"The Faithful are circling as they try to catch their prey; at night, the Traitors must commit their murder face-to-face in the most dramatic send-off the castle has ever seen."

New episodes of the reality TV series' season 3 are released every week on Thursdays on Peacock TV.

