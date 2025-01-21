"They rigged this!"— Beast Games fans allege foul play during the final Island task

Prime Video's ongoing reality competition, Beast Games hosted by Mr. Beast aired its latest episode on January 16, 2025. The episode saw the continuation of the competition set to find the new owner of Beast Island.

While 9 players opted to compete for the $1.8 million island, seven were eliminated in episode 5. In episode 6, Players 711 and 952 went head-to-head in a final task which saw the latter become the new owner of Beast Island. While several fans celebrated the contestant's win, there were others who believed 711 was robbed of his victory.

One person wrote on X:

"@MrBeast Can't believe they screwed up the rules for the final contestants 711/952 on #BeastGames! Mr.Beast said he would have them shuffle the boxes and he didn't for 711! He tricked him and waited until 711 turned around to tell him that! They rigged this!"

"They only gave a blindfold to not allow any visual cues, but they didn't give headphones to block audio cues! Of course if there's a huge wooden X being placed into a wooden box just several feet away, the other contestant will HEAR IT!! FAIL!" a fan commented.

"Player 711 clunked the X in the case while everyone was dead silent in #beastgames . She knew which case had the deed before she even turned around Has to be the biggest sell of 2025 so far Even Mr Beast had to have known," a tweet read.

Some fans of Beast Games season 1 criticized player 711's gameplay:

"I noticed 711 kind of gave himself away last episode. I saw him gesturing towards the proper case for 952 to choose. I think she truly touched him when he heard her story. I was worried he was doing some weird reverse psychology, but so happy she got that island!" a person wrote.

"Player 711 should never be allowed in any strategy competition ever again. Absolute loser, no drive, no competitive spirit… embarrassing!" a fan commented.

"This guy lost an island cuz he thought the game was by chance. He had no strategy and didn't had sound awareness. That's why he lost and it was obvious he will lose, at least for me," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 further said:

"This guy is the biggest simp ever, he obviously willingly gave $1.8 million private island to virtue signal to this lady that called him a s*xist and a racist. Insane," a person wrote.

"Lol they went to the island for a second and of course tricky mamas played well and won but again I ask how will she get value from that island?" a fan commented.

"Don't hold back"— Beast Games contestant 711 competes against player 952 for Beast Island

In episode 5 of Beast Games season 1, nine contestants opted to compete for Beast Island and risked their position in the race to win the grand prize. The host, Mr. Beast welcomed the two to the final two contestants, Players 711 and 952 to the final game and asked them what they thought.

Seeing the briefcases in front of them, Player 711 asked if he could touch it and the host said "Yes." The host further said that it had been a "wild ride" and asked the finalists whether they had anything to say to one another.

"I just want to say good luck and don't hold back," Player 711 said as he shook Player 952's hand.

Beast Games' Player 952 or Mia said she respected Brennan's hustle and him bringing them closer to the prize. She further wished him the best. Mr. Beast recalled their journey together and said Brennan had carried her through a challenge and Mia had done the same.

He explained the task and said that they would both be given one signed copy of the Island's deed that they had to place in one of the two briefcases in front of them while their opponent was blindfolded. The contestants had to shuffle the briefcases and pick one of their opponent's.

If one contestant had both deeds, they would become the winner, but if they didn't, the Beast Games players would continue the process until one person won. While the episode ended on the cliffhanger, episode 6 saw Mia win the island in the first go.

While several fans celebrated her victory, there were others who alleged foul play during the final Beast Island task.

Tune in on Thursday, January 23, 2025, to watch episode 7 of Beast Games on Prime Video.

