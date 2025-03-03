"THIS IS BAD" — The Real Housewives of Potomac fans react to TJ alleging Stacey paid him to be on the show

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 released Part 3 of the reunion on March 2, 2025. The segment saw host Andy Cohen play the footage of the conversation between Stacey's ex, TJ, and Wendy and Keiarna's partners, Eddie and Greg respectively. The ladies heard TJ claim that Stacey had paid him to appear on the show as her love interest and added that he wanted his money.

"Look man, you know she paying me to do the show man. Like, what you talking about?" TJ said on the call.

Despite TJ's allegations, Stacey defended herself by saying she had not paid him for anything and did not owe him any money. She criticized him for spreading lies, despite being a "man of God."

"I've never paid TJ a dime and I've never owed him anything. And to see that is so so hurtful," she said.

Stacey continued blaming TJ for spewing a fabricated narrative while defending herself. Her co-stars, however, refused to believe Stacey and claimed that she was not owning up to her actions. Earlier in the episode, Eddie came onstage and shared what TJ had told him, but Stacey refused to believe him either.

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans took to X to comment on TJ's allegations. While many believed him and criticized Stacey for it, others said it was not shocking.

A fan of The Real Housewives of Potomac reacts to TJ's allegations (Image via X/@Dustin_Cone)

"Stacey HIRED TJ?!? Then Stacey hasn’t paid his full acting fee?!?! THIS IS BAD," a fan wrote.

"I just knew Stacey’s “relationship” with TJ wasn’t real and she had to been paying him or faking it for a storyline. None of that was ever real at all," another fan commented.

"NOT TJ WAS A PAID ACTOR FOR STACEY AND SHE DIDNT PAY IN FULL?!!!" a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac criticized Stacey for not accepting TJ's claims.

"Stacey girl, this better not be true. Paying TJ to be on the show??? With the way he was treating you? Embarrassing!" a user reacted.

"Stacey definitely paid him because why are you refusing to call him to confirm the truth??" a person commented.

"Stacey is lying like hell. Girl, stop playing the victim. You were paying that man," another fan wrote.

"Ok, Stacey. We’ve heard enough. You needed a storyline so you paid TJ to be on the show. Got it," one user posted.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac said the allegations were predictable and unsurprising.

"Now Stacey, one thing about the Osefo’s they have never been known to lie. Girl, If you paid TJ, own it. Cause now you about to look crazy," a person reacted.

"Okay so we already knew this was the tea that Stacey paid TJ to be her man. This is not shocking," another netizen commented.

"I will absolutely be calling him with my attorney" — The Real Housewives of Potomac star Stacey responds to TJ's claims

The latest segment of The Real Housewives of Potomac saw Eddie come onstage to share what he and TJ had discussed. When he said that TJ told him Stacey had hired him to play her love interest and added that she had yet to pay him, Stacey denied it, saying she had not spent any money on him. Wendy defended her husband and called out Stacey for coming at him instead of clearing things up.

Andy decided to play the video footage of the conversation to reveal what TJ had said and clear any misunderstandings. Stacey found herself in a predicament after she and her co-stars heard TJ allege that she had paid him to appear on the show.

"Well look, she's whack man. So that's it!" TJ added.

Even when The Real Housewives of Potomac cast members told Stacey that TJ would sooner or later come out with "receipts" and text messages, she defended herself by saying she had not paid him "in any capacity." Stacey believed TJ was hurt, which was why he tried to accuse her of hiring him. Despite her explanations, Keiarna refused to believe her and said, "You know, it's bulls**t."

The cast members asked Stacey to prove herself by showing "receipts." The Real Housewives of Potomac star criticized them for believing TJ over her despite knowing her better than him. Hearing that, Wendy told Stacey it was wrong to blame them, reminding her she had the opportunity to clear things up. However, Stacey said she could not clarify something she could not explain.

Wendy added that Stacey looked "crazy" trying to defend herself. When Andy asked Stacey if she wanted to call TJ and confront him, she said:

"I will absolutely be calling him with my attorney."

The Real Housewives of Potomac is available to stream on Peacock.

