"Thought maybe he had to go to the potty": SNL's Kenan Thompson addresses Morgan Wallen's abrupt exit

Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson shared his thoughts about Morgan Wallen's sudden departure during his March 29, 2025, appearance as a musical guest on the show. The country singer quickly left the stage during the final goodbyes just as the credits were rolling.

Kenan Thompson, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on Monday, March 31, 2025, commented on Wallen's abrupt exit, calling it a "spike in the norm." The guests and cast members traditionally interact and share a hug once the show ends and the credits roll. Kenan Thompson further discussed the exit of the I'm the Problem' singer and shared his initial thoughts with the outlet.

"You see somebody before you get a chance to say hi ot say good job or anything like that, they just dipping. I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something," he commented.

He continued, sharing his confusion, saying:

"I don't know what goes through people's minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don't know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way."

Clips of Wallen's SNL exit have gone viral, with netizens criticizing his behavior, pointing out that "it was no way for a guest to act." As the credits rolled, Wallen was seen hugging host Mikey Madison and whispering something to her before quickly leaving through the audience. He left without acknowledging the other cast members onstage.

SNL's Kenan Thompson calls Morgan Wallen "complicated" after seeing his abrupt exit from the show

Kenan Thompson commented on Morgan Wallen's recent stint on Saturday Night Live, stating that he never met the country singer during the episode. He mentioned that he didn't get to meet Wallen during his SNL debut. Wallen was initially invited to be a musical guest in October 2020, but was unbooked for breaking COVID-19 protocols. However, he was invited back two months later.

Despite not having met the singer, Kenan Thompson reflected on his impressions of Wallen as a person during his interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Seems like a complicated individual," he said.

That said, the longest-tenured SNL cast member mentioned that it wasn't the first time a musical guest swiftly exited the show, recalling Prince's similar departure. However, unlike Wallen, Prince's exit was somewhat understandable and unsurprising for him. Thompson told the outlet:

"I'm not saying Morgan Wallen is Prince, but we weren't surprised because Prince was notoriously kind of standoffish. It's just how he was."

In contrast, Thompson described Morgan Wallen's SNL exit as "different," explaining that "it just felt so abrupt." He also noted that only a small group of cast members were onstage at the time, making Wallen's exit a "pretty visible" thing.

Following his abrupt departure from SNL, Morgan Wallen shared a photo of a private jet on his Instagram story with the caption, "Get me to God's country." Kenan Thompson, in his interview with Entertainment Weekly, expressed that he didn't appreciate Wallen's post.

