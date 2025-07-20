1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 wrapped up with episode 9, titled We Be Trippin, which premiered on TLC on June 17, 2025. In the episode, Amy and Tammy returned to the junkyard with their siblings for a nostalgic visit.

Meanwhile, on the June 24, 2025 episode of Creative Chaos, a podcast by Ezell Film Company, host Hunter Ezell asked Tammy about her life story and experiences growing up. In response, she joked that she just "ate," before noting that she ate her feelings and gained weight.

"I ate my feelings I got fat," she said.

When the host asked about her favorite foods from childhood, she said that she and her sister Amy often ate ramen noodles and other easy-to-cook meals.

Tammy explained that their mom was mostly out due to her multiple jobs, and their older siblings were also busy with their own things. She said that she and Amy ate what they could as they were young and mostly on their own.

"We had a lot of ramen noodles, like easy stuff to cook. Because our mom worked a couple of jobs, and it was just me and Amy. All the other siblings were out of the house. You know, they're a little older. So we ate what we could, and it was easy for us cuz we were still kind of young," she said.

1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy Slaton opens up about joining the show and her first surgery

In 1000-Lb. Sisters season 7, Amy and Tammy revisited the junkyard with their siblings. Reflecting on their 6 years of dieting and significant weight loss along the journey, Amy and Tammy were proud of what they had achieved. After an additional encouragement from Tammy, Amy ended the season agreeing to get back on track and lose weight.

On the Ezell Film Company podcast, Tammy shared more about her childhood and described how she and her sister Amy used to take care of food when their mother and older siblings were busy with their work.

Tammy noted that since she and her sister were young at the time, they only consumed foods that were easy to make, like ramen noodles. She added that in 2022, she had her first bariatric surgery.

Later in the podcast, the host asked Tammy when the 1000-Lb. Sisters producers first reached out to her family about the show. Tammy explained that they were contacted after producers saw their YouTube videos, and filming began around May 2019.

"2019 is when we started filming. I don't remember exact what date but it was in May 2019. We started on YouTube actually, me and Amy. It was my idea to do videos and stuff, get us out there. You never know," the 1000-Lb. Sisters star said in the interview.

When asked what her favorite moments from the show were, Tammy said that all of them were her favorite and wouldn't change any of them. She added that even constantly fighting with her siblings made her become the person she is now.

However, she noted that she no longer wants to fight with her siblings because she believes she is too old for that now.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star then went on to talk about her diet and some of the issues she has with certain food products. She shared that she was in a nursing rehab after her surgery, so she didn't really have too much trouble, but she noted that she realized that a liquid-based diet was not for her.

"I'm supposed to eat 100 grams of protein a day because I don't store it like I'm supposed to. All of them [protine shakes] makes me sick. All the milk stuff. I have even tried powder. I rather eat my proteins than [drink them]" she added.

1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 episodes are available on TLC.

