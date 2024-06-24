What happened to Sarah Becker? MTV Reality star dies aged 52

Sarah Becker, who gained recognition for her appearances in the MTV show, The Real World in 1996, has recently passed away at the age of 52. Becker's family members told TMZ on June 23, 2024, that she took her own life at her residence in Illinois last week, and has been living in the place since last year.

While the exact reason behind her demise is yet to be revealed, Sarah's family also said that she was looking after her mother and sister for all this time, and the former was unwell. Furthermore, Sarah was dealing with her mental health problems and recovering from a skateboarding accident.

Sarah Becker's close friends and cast members expressed their grief on various social media platforms. One of them named Joel Benjamin shared a few pictures featuring Becker on Facebook and wrote that he has lost "one of the nicest people" he had in his life.

"Every time I thought of her I would always see her smile, and bubbly personality. You were loved and you will be missed," Benjamin wrote.

Writer Matt Forbeck also shared a tribute post on Facebook where he recalled the time when he saw Becker at the Comic-Con a few years ago. He also revealed that he "bonded" with Becker since both of them were from southern Wisconsin. He stated:

"I met her when I first came out to the offices of WildStorm Entertainment (where she edited amazing comics like Gen13) to help design the Wildstorms CCG. She'd just gotten back from the filming the show, but it hadn't aired yet."

Sarah Becker gained recognition for being featured in The Real World on MTV

Sarah Becker was employed at the Wildstorm Comics in La Jolla, California when she joined the fifth season of The Real World in 1996. She enrolled at Indiana University for her graduation and served as an editor for different comic books. Becker was also an editorial producer for skaterboardermag.com.

She was 25 years old when she joined the reality series. However, when she introduced herself, Becker said that she was a 19-year-old girl trapped in the body of someone who was 25.

Becker said that skateboarding was one of her favorite activities and she used to dress in the form of different characters from television. There were certain memorable moments of Becker in the show, including a dispute with roommate Flora.

The San Diego, California native addressed her journey in the show in 1997 when she spoke to The Chicago Tribune. She said that the entire experience was similar to going on a vacation for six months and wanted to launch a magazine in the future. She continued:

"I kind of liked being anonymous. Now I go into a place and people recognize me and say, 'Hey, Real World girl!' So when I go out I sometimes wear a hood."

Sarah Becker even launched a business to provide restaurant items to clients living on the beachside. She brought a puppy named Leroy in one of the episodes and traveled to Staniel Cay in the Bahamas with some of her roommates. In another instance, she had a confrontation with Melissa who ended up leaving the house.

While social media platforms have been flooded with tributes after Sarah Becker's sudden demise, detailed information about the incident is yet to be revealed.